Video: Juwan Howard Provides Health Updates On Austin Davis & Isaiah Livers
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard met with the media this afternoon to preview Northwestern, and provide health updates on both junior forward Isaiah Livers and redshirt junior center Austin Davis.
Saturday was Livers' first game back since Jan. 25, while Davis suffered a shoulder injury during the win over MSU that visibly left him in pain.
Head coach Juwan Howard
