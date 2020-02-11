News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-11 14:16:14 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Video: Juwan Howard Provides Health Updates On Austin Davis & Isaiah Livers

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard met with the media this afternoon to preview Northwestern, and provide health updates on both junior forward Isaiah Livers and redshirt junior center Austin Davis.

Saturday was Livers' first game back since Jan. 25, while Davis suffered a shoulder injury during the win over MSU that visibly left him in pain.

RELATED: Film Room: Austin Davis Making an Impact

RELATED: Inside the Numbers: The Livers Lift

Michigan Wolverines basketball's Austin Davis, Juwan Howard and Eli Brooks during the MSU game.
Michigan Wolverines basketball redshirt junior center Austin Davis is connecting on 70.2 percent of his shots this season. (Per Kjeldsen)

Head coach Juwan Howard

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}