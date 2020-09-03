TheWolverine

Video: Paye Talks Future NFL Decision, Hayes Goes In-Depth On U-M's O-Line
Michigan Wolverines football senior defensive end Kwity Paye and redshirt sophomore left tackle Ryan Hayes each met with the media this afternoon via Zoom to discuss several topics surrounding the Maize and Blue's program.
Paye focused on what the future holds for him and what his next plans of action are, while Hayes discussed how much better he's gotten this offseason and who we should expect to see on Michigan's offensive line come game time.
Senior defensive end Kwity Paye and redshirt sophomore left tackle Ryan Hayes
