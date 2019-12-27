TheWolverine

Michigan Wolverines football players senior cornerback Lavert Hill, sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and junior cornerback Ambry Thomas all discussed their excitement for the Citrus Bowl showdown with Alabama following today's practice in Orlando.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook