football

Videos: Hill, Hutchinson & Thomas Discuss Alabama After Friday's Practice

Chris Balas
TheWolverine
Michigan Wolverines football players senior cornerback Lavert Hill, sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and junior cornerback Ambry Thomas all discussed their excitement for the Citrus Bowl showdown with Alabama following today's practice in Orlando.

The Michigan Wolverines' football defense currently stands at seventh nationally. (Chris Balas)

Senior cornerback Lavert Hill

Sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson

Junior cornerback Ambry Thomas

