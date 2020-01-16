Videos: Howard, Davis Discuss The Keys To Slowing Iowa's Luka Garza Down
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard, junior forward C.J. Baird and redshirt junior center Austin Davis all met with the media this afternoon to discuss tomorrow's road trip to Iowa.
The trio focused on Iowa junior center Luka Garza, and what the keys will be to stopping the star Hawkeye big man.
Head coach Juwan Howard
Junior forward C.J. Baird
Redshirt junior center Austin Davis
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook