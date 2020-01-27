Videos: Howard, Players Discuss Simpson's Suspension, Kobe Bryant's Passing
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard, junior guard Eli Brooks and senior center Jon Teske all discussed the passing of former NBA player Kobe Bryant, along with senior guard Zavier Simpson's suspension.
They each described what Bryant meant to them, while also explaining the players who will need to step up in Simpson's absence.
Head coach Juwan Howard
Junior guard Eli Brooks
Senior center Jon Teske
