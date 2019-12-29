Videos: Howard Pleased With U-M's Performance, Johns Recaps His First Start
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard discussed senior center Jon Teske's career afternoon (25 points), and how sophomore forward Brandon Johns filled in in junior forward Isaiah Livers' absence.
Head coach Juwan Howard
Junior guard Eli Brooks
Sophomore forward Brandon Johns
