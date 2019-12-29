News More News
Videos: Howard Pleased With U-M's Performance, Johns Recaps His First Start

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard discussed senior center Jon Teske's career afternoon (25 points), and how sophomore forward Brandon Johns filled in in junior forward Isaiah Livers' absence.

RELATED: Jon Teske Enjoys Career day

RELATED: Previewing UMass-Lowell

The Michigan Wolverines' next basketball game will be next Sunday at Michigan State. (AP Images)

Head coach Juwan Howard

Junior guard Eli Brooks

Sophomore forward Brandon Johns

