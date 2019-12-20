Wagner also poured in 18 in the Dec. 6 win over Iowa, and has averaged 14.3 points over his last three outings after failing to score more than 10 in his first four collegiate games.

Last Saturday’s loss to Oregon served as a bit of a coming out party for Michigan Wolverines basketball freshman guard Franz Wagner, who scored a career-high 21 points while connecting on four of his seven shots from deep.

“It feels good when the ball is going in,” he laughed this afternoon when asked about his performance against the Ducks.

“It’s about continuing to work and getting your shots up, and trusting the hard work you put on will pay off in games. I didn’t change anything before that game.

“I wasn’t in a rhythm for the first couple games of the season, and it just took some time. It’s always like that when you come back from an injury, and adjusting to a new style of basketball.

“It’s normal for young players to struggle at the start, but you have to stay confident and stay true to the process.”

It will be crucial for the Wolverines to stay true to the process during a stretch that has seen them lose three of their last four games to Louisville, Illinois and Oregon.

“I think we have to execute a little better offensively and get back to the basics,” Wagner said, attempting to diagnose the club’s recent issues.

“We did that this week and I think that will help us tomorrow. Other than that, we’ve done a great job of staying together, even when things haven’t been going well.”

Michigan’s individual players will have plenty of time to perfect their craft over the next week and a half or so, seeing as how tomorrow’s game against Presbyterian and the Dec. 29 contest with UMass-Lowell will be the only two affairs before the new year.

A return to conference play will follow that two-game stretch, however, with a trip to Michigan State looming on Jan. 5.

“Our defense, and getting stops and rebounds,” the freshman revealed when he was asked what the club will be focusing on during the rest of non-conference play.

“I want to see us execute on offense a little bit better, and playing with the same energy for 40 minutes. That’s what haunted us against Illinois and Oregon, when we started off sluggish.

“We always talk about making championship habits, and that means playing every practice like it’s a game. We can’t just keep switching the flip on and off, because it doesn’t work like that.

“Mistakes are going to happen during a game, and that’s the only way you’re going to learn. You can watch film all day, but you still have to go out there and execute.

“If you learn from mistakes and try to do your best every time, you’ll continue to get better. A coach like him [Juwan Howard] is a blessing for every young player.