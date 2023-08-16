While it certainly wasn't the only reason why he chose Michigan, but a steak from The Chop House in Ann Arbor can take some of the credit for UMass cornerback Josh Wallace deciding that U-M was the place for him.

While the program and his potential role in the program had a lot to do with it, Wallace connected with a handful of current players on his visit during a dinner which helped tip the scales in U-M's favor.

"I would say it was really the players on my visit," Wallace said. "Mike, Rod, Quinten, Makari Paige. We were all out to dinner and they kind of convinced me to come here and that it was the best situation for me."

It was his meal at The Chop House that he thought about the most.

"We went to a place downtown called The Chop House," Wallace said. "It was my first time that they put me on to the Wagyu steak. I never had one before until that day.”

Wallace has acclimated to his new home well in the few weeks he's been on campus. A veteran in his own right, coaches have said that Wallace has attached himself to another veteran, Mike Sainristil, to learn the ropes of the defensive scheme and life in Ann Arbor.

In all reality, it comes down to more than just steak for being the reason he is in Ann Arbor.

“He was just my roommate in the hotel," Wallace said. "We were getting here at the same time and since I’ve been here, really, we’ve just been going over to plays together and just getting me caught up. So really, (he’s) like my brother."