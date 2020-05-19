Michigan Wolverines football is scheduled to open its season at Washington. (University of Washington)

The collaboration process has been underway for some time now, with athletic departments communicating and working to make plans. However, so many unknowns in the world make every plan fluid and subject to change. “I really don’t know. I don’t,” Cohen said about the chances that the game is played. “I’m working towards a plan that we’re still playing that football game. I was actually just sending messages with Warde [Manuel], their athletic director, this morning. They’re of that same time frame and plan, too. So I think the question to me is as much, ‘What will it look like in the venue?’ as it is whether or not we’re going to play it. “I just don’t know yet, but I’m hopeful, and our energy and effort are being put into being able to safely bring our kids back to campus so that we can eventually get to a point to have competition.”

