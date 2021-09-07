Washington's Jimmy Lake: 'Our Best Football Is Ahead Of Us'

After Michigan blew out Western Michigan, 47-14, Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor, many curious eyes in Ann Arbor turned to Seattle, where Washington — the Wolverines' next opponent (Sept. 11 at The Big House) — was a 22.5-point favorite over FCS-level opponent Montana. The Huskies struggled offensively in a stunning 13-7 loss, rushing for just 2.4 yards per carry (65 yards on 27 attempts) going 4-of-14 on third downs and turning the ball over three times. "We know we did not give a performance that was Husky football, and we apologize for that, and we’re going back to work to correct that," head coach Jimmy Lake said Monday. RELATED: Jim Harbaugh Breaks Down Cade McNamara's Performance, J.J. McCarthy's TD RELATED: Michigan Football News & Views: Bell On Punt Return, The D-Line & More

Washington Huskies football head coach Jimmy Lake and his squad posted a 3-1 record during its shortened 2020 campaign. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

While Michigan is riding high after its decisive victory, Washington is at an all-time low. However, Lake insists his team has turned the page and is solely focused on moving forward to its preparation for Michigan. Just like Michigan is working to prove its disastrous 2-4 season in 2020 was an aberration, Washington is intent on showing that its upset loss was a fluke — and getting to play the Wolverines in front of a national audience is a prime opportunity to do just that. "We know we didn’t play our best football. And our best football is in front of us," Lake said. "Now we’ve got to go back to work. The result was the result, we’re going to be pissed about it, and now it’s got to fuel us. "We can’t do anything now — that’s in the past now, that’s already through the time capsule. That’s behind. And I know everyone else wants to focus on what just happened — rightly so, you guys should, and everybody else should, and the fans. You guys can focus on that, that’s awesome. We are going to focus on what’s up next, because if we are still focusing on what happened last Saturday, that’s going to affect us this Saturday."

At the beginning of his press conference, Lake revealed that freshman wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk, a Texas Tech transfer who hauled in 28 receptions for 264 yards and two touchdowns last season, will likely miss the rest of the regular season with a chest injury that required emergency surgery. He's not the only Husky wideout injured. Junior Terrell Bynum, freshman Rome Odune and freshman Jalen McMillan all missed the team's opener, and remain 'week-to-week' according to Lake. "We will get them back at some point," Lake revealed. "We’ll see how those injuries progress." While the run game — or lack thereof — was a big storyline coming out of the Montana loss, the team didn't have much success through the air, either. Redshirt freshman signal-caller Dylan Morris completed 27 of his 46 attempts for 226 yards and three interceptions, with an underwhelming yards-per-completion average of 4.9. The Huskies have just four scholarship wide receivers who are not banged up. Among them is sophomore Giles Jackson, who transferred in from Michigan this offseason and will make a return to The Big House Saturday. Other notable injuries include sophomore outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui — a second-team All-American in 2020 who tore his achilles and is aiming toward a mid-season return — and freshman safety Makell Esteen, who missed the opener with an ankle injury he suffered in a preseason practice. Michigan entered the season relatively healthy, but lost junior wide receiver Ronnie Bell for the season with a knee injury. Meanwhile, second-year freshman offensive lineman Zak Zinter is working his way back from a hand injury and saw limited action against the Broncos.

