WATCH: Four-Star PG Frankie Collins Set To Make His Collegiate Announcement
Henderson (Nev.) Coronado four-star point guard and heavy Michigan Wolverines basketball target Frankie Collins is set to make his collegiate announcement tonight at 10:00 PM ET.
The Maize and Blue are viewed as the favorite for the top-70 prospect who is rated as the 12th-best point guard nationally.
You can watch his announcement live on his Instagram page by CLICKING HERE.
