 Watch Michigan Wolverines basketball target Frankie Collins make his commitment live tonight.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-19 20:55:44 -0500') }} basketball Edit

WATCH: Four-Star PG Frankie Collins Set To Make His Collegiate Announcement

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Henderson (Nev.) Coronado four-star point guard and heavy Michigan Wolverines basketball target Frankie Collins is set to make his collegiate announcement tonight at 10:00 PM ET.

The Maize and Blue are viewed as the favorite for the top-70 prospect who is rated as the 12th-best point guard nationally.

You can watch his announcement live on his Instagram page by CLICKING HERE.

RELATED: ITF Extra: Michigan Basketball Freshmen, More

RELATED: Buy or Sell: Michigan's Season Will Begin on Nov. 10

Michigan Wolverines basketball target Frankie Collins
Michigan Wolverines basketball recruiting target Frankie Collins stands 6-1, 175. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}