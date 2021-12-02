WATCH: Michigan Basketball Highlights & Analysis vs. North Carolina

Thank goodness for Michigan Football, am I right? You know the world is upside down when we’re 8 games into the basketball season and I’m typing that sentence. The Michigan Wolverines were handed a blowout loss on their travels out of North Carolina as the Tar Heels took it to Michigan by a score of 72-51. You point in just about every direction other than Moussa Diabate for the Wolverines and you will find a problem with this team.

The three point shooting, though it actually improved this week to 31.6%, fails to threaten defenses. Turnovers remain a problem, amassing 13 total with poor transition defense, to boot. Add in a tough game from Dickinson (4 points) and Jones (4 points), who also combined for 6 turnovers between the two. A lack of cohesion from the offense, overall, is extremely worrying and there are little signs of major corrections there despite the evident talent across the roster. Time is running out until Big Ten play, and answers need to arrive quickly before we’re staring down a scary season for the Wolverines.

Check out the highlights & analysis from this video and let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

