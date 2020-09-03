What Does U-M's Current Starting O-Line Look Like? Hayes Reveals The Answer
The Michigan Wolverines' football offensive line lost four starters from last year's unit — Jon Runyan, Ben Bredeson, Cesar Ruiz and Michael Onwenu — and is faced with a major rebuild heading into 2020, with redshirt sophomore right tackle Jalen Mayfield originally standing as the only returning starter.
The unit took yet another hit two weeks ago, however, when Mayfield announced he would be leaving early for the NFL instead of sticking around in Ann Arbor throughout the uncertainty and the soap opera that has become Big Ten football.
There is still past starting experience on the offensive line, however, in the forms of redshirt sophomore left tackle Ryan Hayes and redshirt junior right guard Andrew Stueber.
Stueber started the final two games of the 2018 campaign in place of the injured Juwann Bushell-Beatty, while Hayes filled in for an injured Runyan during the first two outings of 2019.
“I’m very thankful I got on the field and started a couple games last year," Hayes told the media this afternoon on a zoom call. "That experience is everything. Stueber has played a bit as well, so it’s nice to have those starts and just know personally that I can do it.
"It gives you confidence. I’ve used this offseason to get as strong as I can and add weight, because I definitely played underweight last year and my main focal point has been to get bigger.
"I feel more capable now doing things, because I’ve been working on my technique all summer. I made big strides and am more confident heading into the season. It’s night and day now; I was pretty nervous going into that [opener last year].
"I’m not scared now and am just hungry to be the best player I can be."
Though he's not necessarily the oldest or most experienced player on Michigan's revamped offensive line (Stueber would probably get that nod), Hayes revealed this afternoon he has taken on a leadership role for the unit.
He explained that he had always been more of a "lead by example" type of guy, but has adopted a more vocal role in the wake of the five 2019 starters' departures.
“I’m working on that side of my leadership and it has been a little different for me, but I’m getting used to it," he admitted. "Our group wants to work hard and you don’t have to motivate them much.
"Everyone wants to do well. A lot of these new guys were in the two-deep last year, so we’ve already played together. We’re working on making our calls, talking and communicating while we’re practicing without pads.
"It’s actually not a huge disadvantage because we’ve played together before, so we’ll be alright.”
That leads us next to the million dollar question surrounding the offensive line: who will the five new starters be? Hayes was asked that exact question this afternoon, and while he made sure to remind everyone that nothing is set in stone, revealed which players are running with the first-team unit in practice.
“We’ve been running with me at left tackle, [redshirt junior] Chuck [Filiaga] and [redshirt freshman] Trevor [Keegan] rotating at left guard, [fifth-year senior Andrew] Vastardis at center, Stueber at right guard and [redshirt freshman] Karsen [Barnhart] at right tackle for now.
"Karsen has really stepped up and played very well. Zak Zinter does not look like a freshman at all; he’s really impressed everyone. [Redshirt junior] Joel [Honigford] has also been playing well at tackle, and [redshirt freshman] Trente [Jones] has stepped up — those two at my position have taken a big step forward from last year.”
Notes
• Hayes confirmed that the team was incredibly frustrated upon hearing of the Big Ten's decision to cancel the season, but admitted he has basically moved into an acceptance phase.
The endless rumors and reports that have run rampant on the internet lately, however, have toyed with his and the team's emotions.
“We’re all frustrated and upset, but with all these new rumors coming out, it’s definitely been an emotional roller coaster," he said. "It’s hard to know what to believe and what not to believe.
"It’ll be frustrating to watch [other teams play], just knowing we should be out there. Why do they get to play and we don’t? We’re in the same situation and have done all our protocols.
"We get tested once a week and they take our temperature when we come into the building. I want to play, but we’ll see what happens. Our coaches haven’t told us much because they don’t know either.
"Coach [Jim] Harbaugh told us yesterday we could possibly play in October. That month has been mentioned some, but nothing is for sure. If we can play as soon as possible, I’m in.
"We haven’t stopped practicing and we’re all prepared and ready to go.”
• The most recent reports out of practice surrounding the quarterback battle were that redshirt junior Dylan McCaffrey and redshirt sophomore Joe Milton were neck and neck, with Hayes echoing that sentiment today.
He was asked about the battle as a whole, and threw a third name into the mix as well.
“I couldn’t put one over the other, because they’re working their butts off," he exclaimed. "All three are, including [redshirt freshman] Cade [McNamara]. They’re all working hard every day and are super hungry, which is why I can’t put one over the other.”
