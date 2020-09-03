The Michigan Wolverines' football offensive line lost four starters from last year's unit — Jon Runyan, Ben Bredeson, Cesar Ruiz and Michael Onwenu — and is faced with a major rebuild heading into 2020, with redshirt sophomore right tackle Jalen Mayfield originally standing as the only returning starter. The unit took yet another hit two weeks ago, however, when Mayfield announced he would be leaving early for the NFL instead of sticking around in Ann Arbor throughout the uncertainty and the soap opera that has become Big Ten football.

Michigan Wolverines football LT Ryan Hayes started the first two games of last year in place of an injured Jon Runyan. (Lon Horwedel)

There is still past starting experience on the offensive line, however, in the forms of redshirt sophomore left tackle Ryan Hayes and redshirt junior right guard Andrew Stueber. Stueber started the final two games of the 2018 campaign in place of the injured Juwann Bushell-Beatty, while Hayes filled in for an injured Runyan during the first two outings of 2019. “I’m very thankful I got on the field and started a couple games last year," Hayes told the media this afternoon on a zoom call. "That experience is everything. Stueber has played a bit as well, so it’s nice to have those starts and just know personally that I can do it. "It gives you confidence. I’ve used this offseason to get as strong as I can and add weight, because I definitely played underweight last year and my main focal point has been to get bigger. "I feel more capable now doing things, because I’ve been working on my technique all summer. I made big strides and am more confident heading into the season. It’s night and day now; I was pretty nervous going into that [opener last year]. "I’m not scared now and am just hungry to be the best player I can be." Though he's not necessarily the oldest or most experienced player on Michigan's revamped offensive line (Stueber would probably get that nod), Hayes revealed this afternoon he has taken on a leadership role for the unit. He explained that he had always been more of a "lead by example" type of guy, but has adopted a more vocal role in the wake of the five 2019 starters' departures.

“I’m working on that side of my leadership and it has been a little different for me, but I’m getting used to it," he admitted. "Our group wants to work hard and you don’t have to motivate them much. "Everyone wants to do well. A lot of these new guys were in the two-deep last year, so we’ve already played together. We’re working on making our calls, talking and communicating while we’re practicing without pads. "It’s actually not a huge disadvantage because we’ve played together before, so we’ll be alright.” That leads us next to the million dollar question surrounding the offensive line: who will the five new starters be? Hayes was asked that exact question this afternoon, and while he made sure to remind everyone that nothing is set in stone, revealed which players are running with the first-team unit in practice. “We’ve been running with me at left tackle, [redshirt junior] Chuck [Filiaga] and [redshirt freshman] Trevor [Keegan] rotating at left guard, [fifth-year senior Andrew] Vastardis at center, Stueber at right guard and [redshirt freshman] Karsen [Barnhart] at right tackle for now. "Karsen has really stepped up and played very well. Zak Zinter does not look like a freshman at all; he’s really impressed everyone. [Redshirt junior] Joel [Honigford] has also been playing well at tackle, and [redshirt freshman] Trente [Jones] has stepped up — those two at my position have taken a big step forward from last year.”