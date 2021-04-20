Eastpointe (Mich.) High four-star wide receiver Tay’Shawn Trent is the newest commit in the Michigan Wolverines’ 2022 football class, having pledged to the Maize and Blue on March 3.

His commitment came after he put together an excellent 2021 junior campaign, hauling in 32 receptions for 548 yards and 11 touchdowns for his Eastpointe squad. U-M offensive coordinator Josh Gattis has shown a tendency to pursue small, fast receivers who fit his “speed in space” mentality, but Trent — from a physical standpoint — is the complete opposite of that mold.