What Is U-M Getting In WR Tay'Shawn Trent? Size & 'Ridiculous Game Speed'
Eastpointe (Mich.) High four-star wide receiver Tay’Shawn Trent is the newest commit in the Michigan Wolverines’ 2022 football class, having pledged to the Maize and Blue on March 3.
His commitment came after he put together an excellent 2021 junior campaign, hauling in 32 receptions for 548 yards and 11 touchdowns for his Eastpointe squad. U-M offensive coordinator Josh Gattis has shown a tendency to pursue small, fast receivers who fit his “speed in space” mentality, but Trent — from a physical standpoint — is the complete opposite of that mold.
RELATED: Podcast: Where Does Michigan Stand With Five-Star DT Walter Nolen?
RELATED: Blue Chips: Michigan Recruiting Tidbits From VTO Memphis Camp
He already stands 6-4, 205, and more often than not has had no problem going up and getting the ball over much smaller defensive backs at the high school level. Center Line High School — which is just 25 minutes northeast of Detroit — head coach Ben Torres has coached against Trent and Eastpointe in the past, and was all set to do so once again this past October.
“Eastpointe was preparing themselves for the playoffs when they faced us [on Oct. 23] and Trent was a little banged up and didn’t play against us,” Torres recalled. “It was like ‘Whew, we caught a break.’”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news