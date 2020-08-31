The state of Florida and the Northeast region of the United States are two areas the Michigan Wolverines' football program has hit the hardest in its 2021 recruiting class, with four of its 21 commits currently residing in the former and six in the latter (10 total, which makes up 47.6 percent of the class).

The Sunshine State has always been one of the most talent-rich states for high school football in the U.S., while the Northeast is more known for its under-the-radar prospects and hidden gems, if you will.