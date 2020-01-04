News More News
Commit Impact: What Landing Darion Green-Warren Means For Michigan

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Michigan added a key piece to the puzzle on Saturday with the commitment of Rivals250 prospect Darion Green-Warren.

The 6-foot, 185-pound cornerback out of Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne committed to Michigan over finalists Nebraska and USC live at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio.

Green-Warren becomes the 25th member of Michigan’s 2020 recruiting class. Here are some quick takes on what Green-Warren's commitment means for the Wolverines.

All-American cornerback Darion Green-Warren has signed with Michigan Wolverines football
California cornerback Darion Green-Warren signed with Michigan.

1. Green-Warren didn't just commit to Michigan. The elite cornerback signed with the Wolverines during the early signing period last month and kept his decision quiet for a few weeks. Green-Warren is officially a part of the Michigan program and was in fact the unnamed signee that UM head coach Jim Harbaugh referred to after signing day. Green-Warren is signed, sealed and delivered.

{{ article.author_name }}