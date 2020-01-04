Michigan added a key piece to the puzzle on Saturday with the commitment of Rivals250 prospect Darion Green-Warren.

The 6-foot, 185-pound cornerback out of Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne committed to Michigan over finalists Nebraska and USC live at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio.

Green-Warren becomes the 25th member of Michigan’s 2020 recruiting class. Here are some quick takes on what Green-Warren's commitment means for the Wolverines.