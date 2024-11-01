Advertisement

Everything Grant Newsome said during his pre-Oregon press conference

Everything Grant Newsome said during his pre-Oregon press conference

Everything Michigan OL coach Grant Newsome said in his pre-Oregon press conference.

 • Josh Henschke
Everything JB Brown said during his pre-Oregon press conference

Everything JB Brown said during his pre-Oregon press conference

Everything ST coach JB Brown said during his pre-Oregon press conference.

 • Josh Henschke
2027 top-100 QB Peter Bourque gears up for trips to Michigan and Penn State

2027 top-100 QB Peter Bourque gears up for trips to Michigan and Penn State

Michigan is expecting to host 2027 Rivals100 QB Peter Borque.

 • Ryan O'Bleness
Takeaways: Michigan players discuss matchup with No. 1 Oregon, more

Takeaways: Michigan players discuss matchup with No. 1 Oregon, more

Breaking down the biggest takeaways from the media availability with Michigan players.

 • Brock Heilig
What Kim Barnes Arico said on Inside Michigan Basketball

What Kim Barnes Arico said on Inside Michigan Basketball

Everything Kim Barnes Arico said on the latest episode of Inside Michigan Basketball.

 • Josh Henschke

Published Nov 1, 2024
What the decommitment of QB Carter Smith means for Michigan's 2025 class
Seth Berry  •  Maize&BlueReview
Recruiting Reporter
