Advertisement
in other news
Everything Grant Newsome said during his pre-Oregon press conference
Everything Michigan OL coach Grant Newsome said in his pre-Oregon press conference.
• Josh Henschke
Everything JB Brown said during his pre-Oregon press conference
Everything ST coach JB Brown said during his pre-Oregon press conference.
• Josh Henschke
2027 top-100 QB Peter Bourque gears up for trips to Michigan and Penn State
Michigan is expecting to host 2027 Rivals100 QB Peter Borque.
• Ryan O'Bleness
Takeaways: Michigan players discuss matchup with No. 1 Oregon, more
Breaking down the biggest takeaways from the media availability with Michigan players.
• Brock Heilig
What Kim Barnes Arico said on Inside Michigan Basketball
Everything Kim Barnes Arico said on the latest episode of Inside Michigan Basketball.
• Josh Henschke
in other news
Everything Grant Newsome said during his pre-Oregon press conference
Everything Michigan OL coach Grant Newsome said in his pre-Oregon press conference.
• Josh Henschke
Everything JB Brown said during his pre-Oregon press conference
Everything ST coach JB Brown said during his pre-Oregon press conference.
• Josh Henschke
2027 top-100 QB Peter Bourque gears up for trips to Michigan and Penn State
Michigan is expecting to host 2027 Rivals100 QB Peter Borque.
• Ryan O'Bleness
What the decommitment of QB Carter Smith means for Michigan's 2025 class
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.