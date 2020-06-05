The NBA's New Timeline And What It Means For Isaiah Livers
The NBA finally has its plan for a return, pending an expected Friday approval by The National Basketball Players Association. The league is set to resume play on July 31 in Orlando, Fla., with a 22-team format. That was the first domino to fall in creating clarity for NBA hopefuls such as Michigan's Isaiah Livers.
The original date for NBA Draft early entrants to withdraw their name and return to school while keeping their eligibility was June 3. That date was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which caused the suspension of the league's 2019-20 season and, subsequently, the scouting combine, draft lottery and draft itself.
The NBA's new timeline allowed the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Oversight Committee to determine that men’s basketball student-athletes will have until 10 days after the NBA draft combine or Aug. 3, whichever comes first, to withdraw from the postponed 2020 NBA draft and retain their eligibility.
“This provides the utmost flexibility to student-athletes testing the waters to make the most informed decision about their future during this uncertain time,” NCAA Senior Vice President for Basketball Dan Gavitt said in a statement. “And by deciding before classes start for the fall semester, it also encourages student-athletes who choose to return to school to be fully engaged in their academic pursuits and the tremendous experience and opportunity to play college basketball.”
It's still unclear what the NBA will decide to do with the combine. Prospects have not yet been able to be evaluated in person, though they have been able to meet with teams through virtual channels. There is no date set for the annual event, and it has not been determined whether or not it will be held.
For Livers, the new deadline gives him more time to gather information on his draft stock, something he and head coach Juwan Howard have been ardently doing the past few months. Livers has long remained that he would not hesitate to return to U-M if he does not receive a "guarantee" that he will be drafted. According to mock drafts, he is not expected to be selected in this year's draft.
However, if he is able to workout in front of teams or perform at the combine, it would give him a chance to impress teams, especially now that he's healthy coming off of several injuries he suffered as a junior.
Former Purdue guard and current U-M transfer commit Nojel Eastern also has his name entered in the NBA Draft, and will have to withdraw before the deadline to keep his eligibility and potentially suit up for the Wolverines in the future.
Key NBA Dates
• July 31: 2019-20 season resumes
• Aug. 25: NBA Draft Lottery
• Oct. 12: Game 7 of the NBA Finals (if necessary)
• Oct. 15: NBA Draft
