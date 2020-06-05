The NBA finally has its plan for a return, pending an expected Friday approval by The National Basketball Players Association. The league is set to resume play on July 31 in Orlando, Fla., with a 22-team format. That was the first domino to fall in creating clarity for NBA hopefuls such as Michigan's Isaiah Livers. The original date for NBA Draft early entrants to withdraw their name and return to school while keeping their eligibility was June 3. That date was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which caused the suspension of the league's 2019-20 season and, subsequently, the scouting combine, draft lottery and draft itself. The NBA's new timeline allowed the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Oversight Committee to determine that men’s basketball student-athletes will have until 10 days after the NBA draft combine or Aug. 3, whichever comes first, to withdraw from the postponed 2020 NBA draft and retain their eligibility. RELATED: Juwan Howard Talks Isaiah Livers' Decision, Replacing Zavier Simpson RELATED: Michigan Hoops Recruiting: New Offer Will Tschetter, Updated 2021 Hot Board

Michigan Wolverines basketball junior forward Isaiah Livers has until August 3 to withdraw from the NBA Draft. (Lon Horwedel)

“This provides the utmost flexibility to student-athletes testing the waters to make the most informed decision about their future during this uncertain time,” NCAA Senior Vice President for Basketball Dan Gavitt said in a statement. “And by deciding before classes start for the fall semester, it also encourages student-athletes who choose to return to school to be fully engaged in their academic pursuits and the tremendous experience and opportunity to play college basketball.” It's still unclear what the NBA will decide to do with the combine. Prospects have not yet been able to be evaluated in person, though they have been able to meet with teams through virtual channels. There is no date set for the annual event, and it has not been determined whether or not it will be held.