“If [NBA teams] like what they see and teams are literally saying they’re going to draft me, I’m pretty sure I’ll stay in the draft," Livers said after declaring.

Livers has until June 3rd to withdraw his name from the draft and still remain eligible to play his senior year at U-M. After entering his name, he said he's looking for a guarantee that he would be selected, otherwise he'd return to U-M.

Michigan Wolverines basketball rising senior forward Isaiah Livers entered his name into the NBA Draft as an early entrant. He has not signed with an agent.

Here's a look at what draft analysts have said recently about Livers as a prospect.

If circumstances were different, Livers may see his name on mock drafts right now, but currently, he's widely considered as being on the outside looking in of being drafted.

The factors working against Livers being picked are him missing 10 games last year due to multiple injuries, and the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the postponement of the NBA Draft Combine and individual workouts at team facilities.

• ESPN's NBA Draft best available list has Livers as the No. 96 prospect in the draft, just behind former U-M center Jon Teske at No. 95. There are only 60 picks in the draft.

• The Athletic's Sam Vecenie released his NBA Draft Big Board 5.0 this week, and placed livers as the No. 87 prospect (out of 100), insinuating he would go undrafted in June.

Vecenie also broke down what impact the coronavirus is having on underclassmen prospects such as Livers.

"The coronavirus pandemic has generally led to a situation where athletes and those advising them want to be a bit more cautious in regard to how they approach their future," Vecenie wrote. "Because there is unlikely to be much of a pre-draft process — and if there is one, workouts for middling prospects certainly won’t be nearly as widespread — there isn’t nearly as much of a reason for a prospect to test his stock if he doesn’t have as much interest.

"Players can get feedback on their draft stock via conversation with NBA teams through their coaching staffs and through their own resources. If they’re off the draft board now, they can find that out through reliable sources across the industry without burning an opportunity to declare and withdraw from the draft, given that they don’t have the chance to go and show out in a workout setting."

• Watch Stadium college basketball insider Jeff Goodman spoke to multiple NBA executives about prospects, and then split names up into categories, grouping players together on whether or not they're leaning toward going pro and whether it's a good idea or not to leave school based on his conversations. Livers fell in the category of "unlikely to be drafted (aka should absolutely return)."

• Livers was left off of several other big boards. CBS Sports released a top-75 list, with Livers' name not on it. Sports Illustrated placed 80 players on its big board, and Livers was on the outside looking in.

We are also yet to see a mock draft with Livers being projected to be selected.