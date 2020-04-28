In the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots snatched up Michigan offensive guard Michael Onwenu. Here's a look around the country at what they're saying about Onwenu to New England. RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football: Hudson To The Redskins — What They're Saying RELATED: Revisiting Recruiting Rankings For Michigan's NFL Draft Picks

Michigan Wolverines football offensive lineman Michael Onwenu was drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. (USA Today Sports Images)

Pro Football Focus Draft Grades He’s not likely to see the field soon, but the Patriots made a great pick in Round 6 when they were able to get interior offensive lineman Michael Onwenu, our 128th-ranked prospect. At 6-foot-3, 350 pounds, Onwenu may not be able to match NFL quicks, but he can match NFL power. Very rarely did someone go through him in pass protection — he allowed only 13 pressures over the last two seasons and posted top-15 pass-blocking grades among guards each season.

Nick Goss, NBS Sports Boston: 2020 NFL Draft picks: Michael Onwenu could be Day 3 steal for Patriots The Patriots offensive line was hit hard by injuries last season. Starters including left tackle Isaiah Wynn, center David Andrews and right tackle Marcus Cannon all missed games. After losing center Ted Karras in free agency, in addition to star left guard Joe Thuney's uncertain future with the team after signing the franchise tag, it made perfect sense for the Patriots to target multiple interior linemen in the draft. Onwenu was one of the best available options for the Patriots on Day 3, and he has the potential to be another one of New England's impressive offensive linemen draft picks (Thuney, Shaq Mason, etc.) from the middle to late rounds.

ESPN NFL Draft Grades Onwenu is a massive guard with excellent length and big hands. He overwhelms defenders in the run game plus he anchors well and he's tough to get around in pass pro. He's not a great athlete so he fits best in a power scheme. Athletic interior pass-rushers will give him some problems. He primarily lined up at right guard, but he did start a game left guard in 2017.

Pats Pulpit: Patriots earn up-and-down marks for their 2020 rookie class Pat Lane: Day 3 was about filling in depth, and Michael Onwenu might have been their best pick, based on where he was taken. Brian Hines: Day Three was about adding depth at offensive line, where they made my favorite pick of the draft with guard Michael Onwenu. He won’t be on the field immediately, but the 350-pound former Wolverine was a pass blocking beast throughout his collegiate career.

Ryan Hannable, WEEI.com: 3 quick thoughts on OL Michael Onwenu, who Patriots traded up to select in Round 6 -- Currently standing 6-foot-3, 344 pounds, Onwenu dominated in high school. He was the No. 4 guard in the class and the No. 1 recruit in the state of Michigan. He started receiving scholarships as a sophomore from Alabama, Michigan State, Ohio State and more, but verbally committed to Michigan and stayed true to his word. -- He was a three-year starter at right guard and made a strong commitment to changing his body in recent years, as he once was 370 pounds, but is now below 350 pounds. The weight loss has increased his energy and overall play, including on the practice field. Some draft analysts say this is something that bears watching. -- The analysts believe he could have an adjustment period, but is known for his strength and body control. Right now, he's behind Shaq Mason at the position, which could be a good thing as he is a great player to learn from.