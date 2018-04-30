Michigan junior quarterback Shea Patterson is eligible for the 2018 season. University of Michigan

Michigan got a huge lift on Friday when the NCAA ruled junior quarterback Shea Patterson eligible for the 2018 season. Patterson figures to be the leading candidate to start under center this fall and provides coach Jim Harbaugh with one of the most raw-talented players he's ever had. We took a look around to see what other media outlets are saying about Patterson and how it will affect Michigan this season.

Andrew Vailliencourt, The Wolverine: Mike Farrell Compares Shea Patterson To Baker Mayfield, Calls Him A Leader "While Patterson has received a number of comparisons to former Texas A&M star Johnny Manziel, Farrell sees Patterson more like former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield — who was drafted No. 1 overall last night by the Cleveland Browns. "'I compare Mayfield to Manziel, and I compare Patterson to Mayfield,' Farrell said. "Patterson is a dual-threat quarterback that has a knack for making things happen when the pocket collapses. Coach Jim Harbaugh and the U-M offensive staff should have no problem finding ways to put his talent to good use. “'They can use a lot of play-action and get him outside if they want to,' Farrell said. 'He’s not your traditional guy, but Andrew Luck was a bigger version of Shea Patterson at Stanford, a mobile guy that could do a lot of different things in a pro set, so I have no doubt that they’ll be able to mold the offense around Patterson’s skills.' "Being able to escape the rush and extend plays was something Michigan signal-callers struggled with at times last year. That should change this fall. Patterson’s ability to escape is a giant plus for U-M’s offense. “'He can extend the play and they didn’t really have that, that’s kind of his forte, being able to scramble and move around the pocket to throw on the run if he needs to,' Farrell said."

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: On Shea Patterson’s Immediate Eligibility Ruling: A Postscript "As for Patterson and his ability — he’s the real deal. The comments we’ve heard off the record are even better than those we’ve gotten on it from the Michigan players, who let their guard down a bit during recent press conferences. "'He can throw the ball and is one of the best quarterbacks we've got right now,' junior tight end Nick Eubanks said. 'He's a playmaker, too, coming from the quarterback position.' "'He carries himself with a lot of confidence going into the huddle, and being very assertive,' redshirt freshman receiver Oliver Martin added. 'He's a playmaker. He can extend plays. That's unique to him.' "We fully expect him to be the starter this fall when the Wolverines open at Notre Dame, and enjoy him while you've got him. WalterFootball.com is among those already projecting Patterson as the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft."

Andy Staples, Sports Illustrated: Unexpected NCAA Shift Makes Shea Patterson Eligible, But He Can't Save Michigan's Offense Alone "Shea Patterson can play for Michigan this year. Don’t assume that means the former Ole Miss quarterback will solve all of the offensive woes that have plagued the Wolverines the past two seasons. "While this hasn’t been the case inside Schembechler Hall—where the members of Jim Harbaugh’s significantly retooled offensive staff understand the issues run deeper than one position—it feels as if the prevailing logic outside the building is that Patterson is a panacea capable of curing everything if the NCAA would just let him play this season. Now, the NCAA is going to let Patterson play this season. But that doesn’t necessarily mean Patterson can be the savior of a team fighting to get out of fourth place in one of college football’s deepest divisions. He’s going to need help. (If he wins the job over incumbent Brandon Peters and redshirt freshman Dylan McCaffrey, which is not guaranteed.) ... "While that soap opera has been fascinating to follow, it didn’t include the more likely reason for Patterson’s transfer. Had he stayed at Ole Miss, Patterson might not have been able to win the job back from Jordan Ta’amu. Ta’amu, a junior college transfer who starred in high school in Hawaii around the same time as Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton, took over for Patterson following Patterson’s knee injury last season and averaged 9.7 yards per pass attempt while completing 66.5% of his throws. Before his injury, Patterson averaged 8.7 yards per attempt while completing 63.8% of his throws. Patterson’s numbers were good, but Ta’amu’s numbers were outstanding. Had Patterson stayed, Ole Miss coach Matt Luke would have faced a tough decision. "The Wolverines are hoping they get the Patterson who came in as a freshman in place of injured Chad Kelly and looked like a new incarnation of Johnny Manziel. On Manziel’s old home field, Patterson ripped off the redshirt and threw for 338 yards and two touchdowns in a 29–28 win over Texas A&M in 2016. Patterson can be electric, dodging tacklers before uncorking bombs. "He also can be human. Last season, he completed 14 of 25 passes for 135 yards and two interceptions in a 66–3 loss to Alabama. He did throw for 346 yards and two touchdowns in a 44–23 loss to Auburn, but much of that came after the Tigers built a 38–3 third-quarter lead. "This is why Michigan fans should not assume Patterson’s mere presence will suddenly make the Wolverines’ offense move against the best defenses on the schedule. While the Rebels were porous on defense, Ole Miss had one of college football’s best receiving corps last season. The Rebels’ offensive line wasn’t perfect, but it did have a future NFL player at left tackle (Greg Little). Patterson couldn’t make a difference against the teams with elite talent on defense. Guess who also has elite talent on defense? Ohio State. Michigan State and Penn State aren’t as stocked, but they’re close and they’re coached well on that side of the ball. "Patterson absolutely can make Michigan’s offense better, but he’ll need assistance."

Bill Bender, Sporting News: Shea Patterson ruling finally gives Michigan a QB worth waiting for in 2018 "This is good news for more than just Michigan fans: It's also a good play by the NCAA, which ruled in favor of the student-athlete in this situation — one that could have been resolved a lot sooner. It's good for Patterson, who gets a chance to show he can play after suffering a season-ending injury in 2017. It's good for Jim Harbaugh, who faces a show-me fourth season after the Wolverines finished 8-5 last season. "It's even good for the Harbaugh haters, because he no longer has an excuse. Michigan has its quarterback now. "Sure, Harbaugh will dress this up as a competition with Brandon Peters, Dylan McCaffrey and Joe Milton by using terms such as 'meritocracy' and 'license and ability to compete.' But this is Patterson's job to lose, and it's an opportunity for the Wolverines to break through and get that Big Ten championship that has eluded the program since 2004. "It's no coincidence the Wolverines had a five-star quarterback in Chad Henne the last time that happened. Henne is often criticized for his 0-4 record against Ohio State — and the loss to Appalachian State in 2007 — but the Wolverines won two Big Ten championships with the four-year starter, played in two Rose Bowls, never lost to Michigan State and played in a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown with the Buckeyes in 2006."

Nicole Auerbach, The Athletic: With Shea Patterson eligible, Michigan hits critical juncture under Harbaugh "After months of uncertainty, Patterson can play in 2018 for a Michigan team that is likely start the season in the top 20 despite a daunting schedule that opens at Notre Dame. It brings back a plethora of talent and experience at key positions, including Karan Higdon and Chris Evans at running back. The Wolverines also are loaded defensively again. "The glaring problem with this team last season was quarterback play. Yes, there was inexperience and youth dotted throughout the roster. But the Wolverines finished the season with nine touchdown passes, the program’s fewest since 1975. Only three of those were caught by wide receivers. "Without a strong passing game in a pro-style system, there’s only so much the rushing attack can accomplish. While Higdon and Evans combined for 1,679 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns, it wasn’t enough to help Michigan knock off any of the Big Ten East’s top dogs — Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan State — or South Carolina in the Outback Bowl. The offense, which struggled mightily and was forced to use three quarterbacks, didn’t need to carry the team, given the presence of one of the nation’s stingiest defenses, but it didn’t do nearly enough to take pressure off the defense. "A quarterback like Patterson should be a game-changer. The No. 1 quarterback recruit in the Class of 2016, Patterson at one point in 2017 led the nation in passing yards and was responsible for 2,259 yards and 17 touchdowns in seven games before suffering a season-ending knee injury last October. Patterson is the type of passer that Harbaugh hasn’t had yet in his tenure at Michigan. "Fans thought they were getting Jim Harbaugh, quarterback whisperer, when he returned home to his alma mater to clean up the mess of the Brady Hoke and Rich Rodriguez eras. Harbaugh had had somewhat of a Midas touch with quarterbacks in the past, from Andrew Luck at Stanford to Colin Kaepernick and Alex Smith with the San Francisco 49ers. Quarterback play wasn’t supposed to be a concern when he returned to Ann Arbor; it was supposed to be a strength. "Harbaugh and Patterson need to make it that way this fall. Patterson has been practicing as if he’d be cleared to compete all spring, so he’s gotten plenty of reps in a new system. He’s in Paris with the team on its overseas trip right now. He’ll have all of fall camp, as well, to win the job over redshirt sophomore Brandon Peters and redshirt freshman Dylan McCaffrey. "By the end of Year 4 of the Harbaugh era, there will be no excuses. If it results in the kind of season this roster is capable of, it’s exactly what Harbaugh was supposed to do in Ann Arbor, bringing Michigan back to its place among college football’s elite, playing for Big Ten championships and a chance to compete in the College Football Playoff. If it doesn’t, the Harbaugh experiment is officially not working, and patience will have run out."