Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
The University of Michigan officially announced Friday afternoon that junior quarterback Shea Patterson has been ruled eligible by the NCAA for the upcoming 2018 season.
The news that Patterson would be ruled eligible was first reported by TheWolverine.com.
IT’S OFFICIAL: @SheaPatterson_1 is eligible for 2018-19!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 27, 2018
RELEASE » https://t.co/QSezPV3oJZ #GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/nbi3zmsBdQ
Michigan and Ole Miss released a joint statement via press release:
"The NCAA Division I Council recently approved an amendment to transfer waiver guidelines for student-athletes seeking immediate eligibility following a transfer. This amendment was effective April 18, for transferring student-athletes who are seeking immediate eligibility for the 2018-19 academic year.
"Following notification of this change, the University of Mississippi promptly reached out to the University of Michigan, to discuss how these new standards could impact the University of Mississippi’s support of a transfer student-athlete’s desire to compete immediately at the University of Michigan. The University of Mississippi and the University of Michigan have worked together over the last several days in conjunction with the NCAA national office staff, and with a focus on the best interest of the student-athlete, to put forward a new waiver application. That new application was submitted this week by the University of Michigan and supported by both schools. The University of Michigan has withdrawn its previous waiver application and all associated materials in favor of this new, cooperative approach based on facts which all parties agree to. The waiver has now been approved by the NCAA and thus football student-athlete Shea Patterson will be eligible to compete in the 2018-19 academic year.
"Both schools are ready to move forward and appreciate the assistance of the NCAA staff in bringing this matter to a resolution. While the process has been complex at times, the solution was simple - two flagship universities and the NCAA staff working together with a focus on student-athlete well-being."
The 6-foot-2, 203-pound signal caller completed 166-of-260 passes last season for 2,259 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions in seven games before missing the rest of the season with an injury. That's more passing yards and touchdowns than all of Michigan's quarterbacks had in 2017 — in 13 games.
“The objective here was to get a ruling that would allow Shea to play for Michigan this fall,” Patterson's lawyer Thomas Mars told the Detroit News. “I couldn’t care less what section of the NCAA rules were used to reach this result.
“The NCAA could have used a Ouija Board to reach that decision, and we wouldn’t have complained.”
He is a former five-star recruit and No. 1 quarterback in the 2016 class.
"Jim Harbaugh just poached one of the SEC's best QBs in Shea Patterson," ESPN's Paul Finebaum said. "If the NCAA allows him to play in 2018, the Wolverines become a title contender."
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook