Former Fab Five star Juwan Howard will be Michigan’s next head coach.

With Howard’s hire, questions surround the topic of recruiting and how he will do on the recruiting trail. Will he be able to land five-star prospects, or will he struggle to make an impact in recruiting?

Despite no collegiate coaching experience, Rivals basketball recruiting analyst Eric Bossi thinks Howard will make a smooth transition to the world of recruiting.

“There are some people out there that are wary because some of the guys that have come from the NBA haven’t worked out,” Bossi said. “But this is a guy who clearly understands hard work. He hasn’t just been sitting back and resting on his money. He’s been working his way up the chains of the NBA which is no small task. I think making the transition to college coaching and being able to recruit shouldn’t be too terrible of an adjustment for him.”