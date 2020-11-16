Michigan Wolverines basketball will begin its second season under head coach Juwan Howard Nov. 25. The Maize and Blue have three non-conference opponents set, and reports are that each Big Ten team will play 20 conference games. The full Big Ten slate should be unveiled this week. Additionally, information has been revealed this week regarding the NCAA Tournament, which will be played in one geographical area. Here's what we know about U-M's basketball schedule as it stands right now: RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: A Class For The Ages RELATED: Wolverine TV: Isaiah Lives, Zeb Jackson Preview Michigan's Season

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard went 19-12 in his first year on the job. (AP Images)

Opener Set: Michigan Basketball vs. Bowling Green Nov. 25

As we first reported last week, the Wolverines will open up the season Nov. 25 against Bowling Green inside the friendly confines of Crisler Center, where the Wolverines went 10-5 in 2019-20. U-M has a 1-0 all-time record against the Falcons, with the lone win coming in November of 2010. Bowling Green posted a 21-10 overall record and 12-6 MAC record last season.

Michigan Hosts Oakland Nov. 29

U-M is set to take on Oakland Nov. 29 at Crisler Center. The Grizzlies had been on U-M's original non-conference schedule, though the original date the two were scheduled to play was Dec. 21. Oakland went 14-19 during the 2019-20 season. Despite residing just an hour apart, this will be the two schools' first meeting since 2011. The Maize and Blue lead the all-time series, 7-1.

Wolverines Take On North Carolina State In ACC/Big Ten Challenge Dec. 9

Michigan will square off with NC State Dec. 9 in Ann Arbor in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. N.C. State finished last season with a 20-12 overall record and went 10-10 in conference play. The showdown will mark the third time since 2012 the Wolverines and Wolf Pack will be matching up in the annual event. Michigan has won each of those meetings, with one matchup occurring in Ann Arbor and the other in Raleigh.

NCAA Tournament To Be Held In One Geographic Location