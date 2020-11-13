 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Isaiah Lives, Zeb Jackson Preview Michigan's Season
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-13 11:14:44 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Wolverine TV: Isaiah Lives, Zeb Jackson Preview Michigan's Season

Clayton Sayfie, Chris Balas and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

Michigan Wolverines basketball freshman guard Zeb Jackson and senior forward Isaiah Livers met with the media Friday to preview the team's season and more.

RELATED: Frankie Collins the Fifth Player to Sign his Letter

RELATED: How Howard Landed a gem in Five-Star Houstan

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Michigan Wolverines basketball senior forward Isaiah Livers averaged 12.9 points per game last season.
Michigan Wolverines basketball senior forward Isaiah Livers averaged 12.9 points per game last season. (AP Images)

Michigan Basketball Senior Forward Isaiah Livers

Michigan Basketball Freshman Guard Zeb Jackson

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}