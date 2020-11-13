Wolverine TV: Isaiah Lives, Zeb Jackson Preview Michigan's Season
Michigan Wolverines basketball freshman guard Zeb Jackson and senior forward Isaiah Livers met with the media Friday to preview the team's season and more.
RELATED: Frankie Collins the Fifth Player to Sign his Letter
Michigan Basketball Senior Forward Isaiah Livers
Michigan Basketball Freshman Guard Zeb Jackson
---
