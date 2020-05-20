Rivals.com updated its prospect rankings for the class of 2020 for the final time this week, and all three of the Michigan Wolverines' basketball signees in the Rivals150 made slight moves. No high school players around the country had a chance to compete in postseason all-star games this year (the McDonald's All-American Game, the Jordan Brand Classic, etc.), so the final rankings update was based on what the prospects did during their final games of the high school season.

Michigan Wolverines basketball freshman center Hunter Dickinson won Maryland's Gatorade Player of the Year Award as a senior. (GoldandBlack.com)

Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha four-star center Hunter Dickinson remained Michigan's highest-rated signee, though he took a slight tumble from No. 34 nationally to No. 37. He is, however, the eighth best four-star in the country and the sixth best center. Montverde (Fla.) Academy four-star shooting guard Zeb Jackson checked in next as U-M's second highest-rated prospect, but took the biggest nosedive of all the Wolverine signees, falling 12 spots from No. 76 nationally to No. 88. Washington D.C. Gonzaga four-star small forward Terrance Williams, finally, rounded out U-M's recruits in the Rivals150, taking a minor three-spot dip to No. 103 in the country. Hollywood (Fla.) University School small forward Jace Howard is the final prospect head coach Juwan Howard signed in his debut 2020 recruiting class, but remained a three-star prospect and outside the Rivals150.

It's also worth noting that Michigan's recruiting class as a whole dropped to No. 15 nationally and is no longer rated as the best haul in the Big Ten. It had been No. 13 and viewed as the league's best class prior to the rankings update. The reason for the change at the top is due to significant news surrounding Indiana's recruiting efforts this week, with the Hoosiers receiving word that Evansville (Ind.) F.J. Reitz five-star point guard Khristian Lander would reclassify from 2021 to 2020, subsequently giving IU the No. 10 class in the country and the league's top haul. Though it didn't necessarily wrap up the recruiting cycle the way it had hoped, it's still worth pointing out that Michigan's class as a whole (assuming it concludes at or close to No. 15 nationally) is slated to be the second best the program has signed since 2014, with only the 2018 crew that concluded at No. 11 in the country checking in higher during that span. The 2018 haul featured a five-star in small forward Ignas Brazdeikis, and three four-stars in power forward Brandon Johns, center Colin Castleton and point guard David DeJulius. U-M's 2020 class also marks just the third time since the 2013 cycle that the program has signed a minimum of three recruits rated as a four-star or higher, with 2018 and 2013 being the other two (the latter featured five-star shooting guard Zak Irvin, and a pair of four-stars in point guard Derrick Walton and power forward Mark Donnal).

Top 20 Recruiting Classes in the Country