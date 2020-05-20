News More News
Talking Chaundee Brown's Waiver Appeal, Departure From Wake Forest & More

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
New Michigan Wolverines basketball guard Chaundee Brown doesn’t appear to be coming to Ann Arbor as a grad transfer from Wake Forest, meaning he’ll have to petition the NCAA for a waiver if he hopes to play next season as a senior.

Winston-Salem Journal writer Conor O’Neill — who covered Brown and the Demon Deacons each of the past three years — recently spoke to TheWolverine about the 6-5 guard's waiver appeal, head coach Danny Manning’s firing this spring and the timing of it all.

RELATED: The Importance of Brown and his Waiver

RELATED: A Wake Forest Insider Analyzes What U-M is Getting in Brown

New Michigan Wolverines basketball guard Chaundee Brown
Michigan Wolverines basketball guard Chaundee Brown averaged 12.1 points and 6.5 boards per game last year at Wake Forest. (USA Today Sports Images)
“I haven’t heard about Chaundee theoretically graduating before the fall semester at Michigan and then being a surprise grad transfer,” O’Neill explained. “Wake is a hard place to graduate from in four years, let alone three.

"He’s a bright kid who I always enjoyed talking to so him being a grad transfer isn’t something I’d put completely out of the realm out of possibility, though I don’t think it’s likely.

“[Former Wake Forest center teammate] Olivier Sarr’s waiver request [at Kentucky] makes a little more sense to me, because he has told ESPN he wanted to enter the NBA draft process and Manning convinced him not to, so that's why he didn’t.

