New Michigan Wolverines basketball guard Chaundee Brown doesn’t appear to be coming to Ann Arbor as a grad transfer from Wake Forest, meaning he’ll have to petition the NCAA for a waiver if he hopes to play next season as a senior.

Winston-Salem Journal writer Conor O’Neill — who covered Brown and the Demon Deacons each of the past three years — recently spoke to TheWolverine about the 6-5 guard's waiver appeal, head coach Danny Manning’s firing this spring and the timing of it all.