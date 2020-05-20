Talking Chaundee Brown's Waiver Appeal, Departure From Wake Forest & More
New Michigan Wolverines basketball guard Chaundee Brown doesn’t appear to be coming to Ann Arbor as a grad transfer from Wake Forest, meaning he’ll have to petition the NCAA for a waiver if he hopes to play next season as a senior.
Winston-Salem Journal writer Conor O’Neill — who covered Brown and the Demon Deacons each of the past three years — recently spoke to TheWolverine about the 6-5 guard's waiver appeal, head coach Danny Manning’s firing this spring and the timing of it all.
RELATED: The Importance of Brown and his Waiver
RELATED: A Wake Forest Insider Analyzes What U-M is Getting in Brown
“I haven’t heard about Chaundee theoretically graduating before the fall semester at Michigan and then being a surprise grad transfer,” O’Neill explained. “Wake is a hard place to graduate from in four years, let alone three.
"He’s a bright kid who I always enjoyed talking to so him being a grad transfer isn’t something I’d put completely out of the realm out of possibility, though I don’t think it’s likely.
“[Former Wake Forest center teammate] Olivier Sarr’s waiver request [at Kentucky] makes a little more sense to me, because he has told ESPN he wanted to enter the NBA draft process and Manning convinced him not to, so that's why he didn’t.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news