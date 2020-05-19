Head coach Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines’ basketball program received huge news today when Wake Forest transfer guard Chaundee Brown announced he'd be heading to Ann Arbor after averaging 12.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game last year for the Demon Deacons. Brown will be a senior next season, but will petition the NCAA for a waiver to be able to play right away on the grounds that his head coach in Winston-Salem, Danny Manning, was recently fired.

New Michigan Wolverines basketball guard Chaundee Brown was rated as the No. 38 overall player nationally out of high school. (USA Today Sports Images)

If Brown is allowed to play next year, he would provide an immediate boost to Michigan’s thin backcourt as a senior, and would give the unit a much-needed experienced presence. So just what kind of player is Michigan getting in Brown? We spoke with Wake Forest insider Conor O’Neill of the Winston-Salem Journal for a thorough breakdown of the newest Wolverine guard, with the writer analyzing Brown’s skillset, and strengths and weaknesses after having covered him each of the past three years for the Demon Deacons. “The first thing that strikes you about Chaundee is his physique, because he’s a legit 6-5, 220, and is pretty chiseled and lean,” O’Neill began.

