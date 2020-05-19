The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team saw a wave of transfers once this past season concluded, with guards David DeJulius and Cole Bajema, and center Colin Castleton all departing the program. All three of their exits have had significant impacts on the way head coach Juwan Howard has attempted to structure his 2020-21 roster, which has since begged the question — which of the aforementioned player's departure will have the biggest impact for the Maize and Blue moving forward? Is it DeJulius, whose exit leaves a hole in U-M's backcourt? Or is it Castleton, whose transfer leaves Michigan thin at the center spot? TheWolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox discuss below, while revealing their answers.

Former Michigan Wolverines basketball guard David DeJulius played 20.9 minutes per game last season. (Lon Horwedel)

Clayton Sayfie — Buy

All three departures were huge, leaving holes of different sizes on Michigan’s roster. It would be hard to argue Bajema leaving after his freshman season has as much of an impact as Castleton’s or DeJulius’ exits, but his upside is certainly intriguing, to say the least. Castleton fell out of the rotation for much of the year last season, playing behind Jon Teske and Austin Davis and only averaging 3.1 points and 2.4 rebounds per game in 7.9 minutes. But, with Teske gone, there’s going to be opportunity in the post. The 6-11 rising junior would’ve surely competed for the starting center job with Davis and incoming freshman Hunter Dickinson, and who’s to say he wouldn’t have won out in the end? He has a much higher ceiling than Davis, and Dickinson has quite the adjustment to make from high school ball to the Big Ten. However, it’s less about Castleton and more about what’s left down low. Even with the aforementioned knocks on the other two big men, there’s enough there to piece things together with Davis, a steady hand, and Dickinson, a future star. The Wolverines also have rising junior forward Brandon Johns, who can slide down to the five spot when needed, making for a much more athletic frontcourt that can switch screens like it’s nothing. I believe Michigan is better off down low — with that blend of youth, experience and athleticism — than they are in the backcourt. Speaking of the backcourt situation, there’s only five eligible scholarship guards on the roster, and two of them — Franz Wagner and Adrien Nunez — are more wing than guard. DeJulius leaving was one of the more puzzling of the moves, since he was trending in the right direction, with his best game of the season being the last game against Maryland, where he posted a career-high 20 points. With Zavier Simpson gone, it was only natural to believe DeJulius would compete for the starting point guard job, or at least play major minutes at the one or the two after averaging 7.0 points per game off the bench a year ago. DeJulius’ departure is the biggest hit, in my mind, because he was the most experienced out of the trio and was due to play more minutes than the others. Replacing him will be difficult, especially considering newcomer Mike Smith has to transition from the Ivy League to the Big Ten — not an easy task. Now, freshman Zeb Jackson will likely play significant minutes, even though the ideal would be for him to take a year to develop before being in the rotation. All this being said, if new transfer commit Chaundee Brown is deemed eligible, that helps the backcourt outlook mightily, and may throw a wrench in the entire argument, making Castleton's departure — quite possibly — the bigger blow.

Austin Fox — Buy