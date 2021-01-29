Where Are They Now? Revisiting Wolverines Who Transferred Post-2019
We took a look yesterday at which Michigan Wolverines football players have all announced their transfers since September, with the tally currently standing at eight.
Today we decided to turn back the clock a bit and revisit which U-M football players departed either during or soon after the 2019 season, and subsequently played the 2020 campaign elsewhere.
Eight names fit the bill, with very few of them having made a significant impact (if any at all) at their new schools.
WR Tarik Black (Texas)
He started Texas' season-opener against UTEP, but that wound up being Black's only start of the year. The redshirt junior competed in eight of the Longhorns' 10 outings, reeling in 10 receptions for 240 yards and one touchdown.
Black's 10 catches were tied for ninth on the team, though his 240 yards checked in fourth. He began his time in Austin with a bang, grabbing five receptions for 80 yards in the 2020 opener against the Miners, but failed to tally more than one grab in any game after that.
Black announced Jan. 21 he would be signing with an agent and entering the NFL Draft.
Stats in 2020: 10 receptions for 240 yards and one touchdown in eight games
Stats at Michigan: 40 receptions for 507 yards and two touchdowns in three seasons with the Wolverines
DT Michael Dwumfour (Rutgers)
Dwumfour served as one of Rutgers' primary contributors on the defensive line, starting eight of the Scarlet Knights' nine games and racking up 25 tackles, 2.5 stops behind the line of scrimmage and half a sack.
Hailing from Scotch Plains, N.J., Dwumfour transferred out of Michigan following the 2019 campaign and returned home, with Piscataway residing just 26 minutes from Scotch Plains.
The 6-1, 296-pounder took home All-Big Ten honorable mention recognition from both the coaches and media at season's end.
Stats in 2020: 25 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and half a sack while starting eight of Rutgers' nine games
Stats at Michigan: 36 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and one interception in 33 games during his four years in Ann Arbor
LB Devin Gil (South Florida)
He did not play for South Florida in 2020, opting out of the Bulls' campaign Aug. 13. Like Dwumfour, Gil also wound up much closer to home following his transfer, with Tampa Bay residing just three hours and 38 minutes away from his hometown of Pembroke Pines, Fla.
Gil was a fifth-year senior for the Bulls this past season.
Stats in 2020: Opted out of the season
Stats at Michigan: 47 tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one fumble recovery in 39 games during his four years at Michigan
S Jaylen Kelly-Powell (Akron)
Kelly-Powell played in five of Akron's six games in 2020 (four starts), finishing with 18 tackles and two passes defended. His 18 stops were tied for the fifth most on the Zips' defense.
Stats in 2020: 18 tackles and two passes defended in five games
Stats at Michigan: Seven tackles in 20 games with the Wolverines
TE Mustapha Muhammad (Houston)
He originally announced he'd be going to Houston following his departure from Michigan, but never enrolled with the Cougars. It was then announced he'd be heading to Kilgore Community College in Texas, but was not listed on their roster this fall.
Muhammad does not appear to have played football anywhere in 2020.
Stats in 2020: Did not play football
Stats at Michigan: Never tallied any stats while playing in just two games at U-M
OL Stephen Spanellis (Vanderbilt)
He headed to Vanderbilt following his transfer from Michigan, but opted out of the Commodores' 2020 campaign Sept. 1. Spanellis was a fifth-year senior this past fall, and it is unknown whether or not he will return to Nashville once again in 2021.
Stats in 2020: Opted out of Vanderbilt's season
Stats at Michigan: Appeared in 37 games as a backup
RB Tru Wilson (Northern Colorado)
Unfortunately for Wilson, Northern Colorado did not play a football season in 2020. The school announced Jan. 21, however, it will be playing a modified spring schedule in 2021.
Stats in 2020: Northern Colorado didn't have a season
Stats at Michigan: 107 carries for 586 yards and two touchdowns in 28 games
S J'Marick Woods (Duke)
Woods played in nine of the Blue Devils' 11 games (two starts) and registered 22 tackles and one pass defended. His 22 stops checked in 16th on Duke's defense this past year.
Woods' transfer from U-M came during the heart of the Wolverines' 2019 season, with the safety having entered the portal on Oct. 21 that year.
Stats in 2020: 22 tackles and one pass defended in 11 games
Stats at Michigan: 26 tackles and half a tackle for loss in 27 appearances with U-M
