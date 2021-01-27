ESPN's Mel Kiper — who many view as the most reliable NFL Draft prognosticator in the industry — released his debut 2021 mock draft this week, and only had one Michigan Wolverines football player coming off the board in the first round. Kiper projected senior defensive end Kwity Paye to hear his named called at No. 21 by the Indianapolis Colts, which is slightly lower than where recent experts have been pegging him.

Michigan Wolverines football DE Kwity Paye was rated as a three-star prospect out of high school. (USA Today Sports Images)

"With [quarterback] Philip Rivers retired and [quarterback] Jacoby Brissett a free agent, we know the Colts will be in the quarterback market this offseason," Kiper began. "If they wait until the draft to make their move, they might have to trade up to get their guy. "I don't see a fit here. Paye is a tough evaluation. He finished his four-year college career with 11.5 sacks and had only two last season. But we know that the draft is all about size/athleticism traits, even when the production doesn't match. "And that's 6-4, 270-pound Paye, who is a gifted athlete. This is an upside pick, and the Colts have a hole at defensive end with Justin Houston hitting free agency." Though Paye was the only Wolverine Kiper projected to go in the first round, it's worth noting he nearly had redshirt sophomore right tackle Jalen Mayfield going No. 30 overall to the Buffalo Bills. Kiper instead projected the Bills to take Alabama running back Najee Harris, before noting "offensive line is a position to watch for Buffalo" and that he "thought about Mayfield here."

We noted above that Kiper's placement of Paye was a bit lower than other outlets had had him recently, and that was never more evident than in Pro Football Focus' and SportsIllustrated's latest mock drafts. Ric Serritella of SportsIllustrated had Paye on the verge of the top 10 in his Jan. 25 projections, expecting the Providence, R.I., native to hear his name called at No. 12 overall by the San Francisco 49ers. "The departures continue to mount on defense in San Francisco with the loss of defensive coordinator Robert Saleh this year, the trade of [defensive tackle] DeForest Buckner last year and what appears to be the inevitable release of [defensive end] Dee Ford, plus [defensive end] Nick Bosa injury woes to boot," Serritella wrote. "Adding Paye will pay-off." Steve Palazzolo of Pro Football Focus, meanwhile, tabbed Paye close behind, slotting him in at No. 14 to the Minnesota Vikings in his Jan. 25 mock draft. Palazzolo didn't have any other Wolverines going in the first round. "It’s not a banner year for high-end edge rush talent, but Paye is the best of the bunch and could develop into a star," the Pro Football Focus writer explained. "He has incredible athleticism that he just tapped into last season, earning an 87.1 pass-rush grade [64 is considered average] on only 138 rushes. "Adding Paye to the mix is a good start in revamping Minnesota's defensive line."

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!