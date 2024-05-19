Where CBS Sports, Sporting News ranks Sherrone Moore in top coaches list
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore is entering a unique situation in his first year leading the program this season.
Having some head coaching experience last year after filling in for Jim Harbaugh during his suspension and picking up some impressive wins in the process, where Moore stacks up amongst the best in college football still remains to be seen, which will ultimately be proven on the field this season.
With it being the offseason, rankings and tier lists will be prominent, including rankings of where each head coach in CFB ranks.
Both CBS Sports and Sporting News recently released its rankings of its top coaches and below is where each outlet ranked Moore.
CBS Sports
No. 52 (out of 134)
We don't typically see first-year coaches start this high in the rankings, but Moore isn't your typical first-year coach. He served four games as head coach last season thanks to Jim Harbaugh's various transgressions and won them all, including victories against Penn State and Ohio State. Plenty of coaches are ranked ahead of him without wins that impressive, but it'll be interesting to see how Moore performs as captain of a ship coming off a national title. 2023 rank: n/a
Sporting News
No. 35
