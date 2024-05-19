Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore is entering a unique situation in his first year leading the program this season.

Having some head coaching experience last year after filling in for Jim Harbaugh during his suspension and picking up some impressive wins in the process, where Moore stacks up amongst the best in college football still remains to be seen, which will ultimately be proven on the field this season.

With it being the offseason, rankings and tier lists will be prominent, including rankings of where each head coach in CFB ranks.

Both CBS Sports and Sporting News recently released its rankings of its top coaches and below is where each outlet ranked Moore.