Where Michigan Football Stands In National Recruiting Rankings

Michigan football moved up in the 2022 national recruiting rankings following the addition of Anaheim (Calif.) Servite three-star defensive tackle Mason Graham, who flipped from Boise State. The 6-3, 292-pounder chose the Maize and Blue over offers from Arizona State, Arizona, Colorado, Wisconsin and others. He has a strong relationship with Wolverines' defensive line coach Shaun Nua and Director of Player Personnel Courtney Morgan, both of which helped turn the tide in his recruitment. RELATED: Michigan Football Lands 2022 Defensive Line Commitment RELATED: Blue Chips: Breaking Down Mason Graham

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh has won 69 percent of his games in six seasons at U-M. (Lon Horwedel)

Michigan ranked 19th in Rivals.com's team recruiting rankings entering the day, but was able to surge up to 16th after adding Graham to the fold, passing South Carolina and North Carolina. A 5.5 three-star, Graham gave the Maize and Blue 60 points and brings their total up to 1,539. The Wolverines are just one point behind No. 15 Stanford (1,540) and within striking distance of No. 14 Arkansas (1,572) and No. 13 Michigan State (1,610).

2022 Big Ten Recruiting Rankings