Where Michigan ranks in every major statistical category after Week 11

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Each week, Maize & Blue Review will break down where the Wolverines stand in each major statistical category. Where do the Wolverines stack up with the rest of the country?

Here's a look at the stats via NCAA.com.

Offense

Scoring offense:

Last Week: 5th (42.2)

This Week: 5th (41.4)

Rushing yards per game:

Last Week: 4th (250.0)

This Week: 4th (251.4)

Passing yards per game:

Last Week: 93rd (215.7)

This Week: 95th (208.9)

Total Offense:

Last Week: 21st (465.7)

This Week: 24th (460.3)

Total first downs:

Last Week: T-19th (223)

This Week: T-16th (250)

Turnovers lost:

Last Week: 2nd (5)

This Week: T-2nd (5)

Third down conversion percentage:

Last Week: 15th (49.1%)

This Week: 15th (48.4%)

Red zone offense:

Last Week: T-6th (94.1%)

This Week: T-5th (94.5%)

Tackles for loss allowed:

Last Week: T-28th (4.44)

This Week: T-23rd (4.40)

Sacks allowed:

Last Week: T-20th (1.11)

This Week: T-21st (1.20)

Defense

Scoring defense:

Last Week: 3rd (12.11)

This Week: 1st (11.20)

Total defense:

Last Week: 2nd (242.4)

This Week: 1st (232.8)

Rushing defense:

Last Week: 1st (72.4)

This Week: 1st (72.7)

Passing yards allowed:

Last Week: 9th (170.0)

This Week: 4th (160.1)

Total first downs allowed:

Last Week: T-2nd (119)

This Week: 1st (127)

Turnovers gained:

Last Week: T-88th (11)

This Week: T-103 (11)

Team sacks:

Last Week: T-10th (3.22)

This Week: T-14th (3.10)

Team tackles for loss:

Last Week: T-41st (6.3)

This Week: T-60th (5.9)

Opponent third down conversion percentage:

Last Week: 10th (29.4%)

This Week: 11th (29.6%)

