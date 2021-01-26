Despite the pandemic limiting football seasons for some and cancelling them altogether for others, the Rivals.com national team spent some time in the film room and at as many games as possible and made some final tweaks to the Top 250 rankings in the 2021 class. The update brought some good news for Michigan fans as West Bloomfield (Mich.) High running back Donovan Edwards jumped 16 spots from No. 74 to No. 58 and is now a 6.0 high four-star prospect. Edwards had a spectacular senior season, capped off by a huge title game performance that saw him rush for 257 yards and three touchdowns en route to leading West Bloomfield to its first ever state championship.

Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood linebacker Junior Colson also received a bump, moving up 12 spots from No. 94 to No. 82. Colson racked up 101 tackles and seven sacks in just eight games as a senior. He also had a strong showing at the Pylon 7-on-7 All-American Experience in Dallas earlier this offseason and was named Pylon’s Linebacker of the Year. The only other Michigan signee that received a bump was Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy offensive lineman Greg Crippen, who moved up one spot to No. 162. Crippen helped lead IMG Academy to an undefeated season and a high school national championship. Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech offensive lineman Raheem Anderson remained at No. 166, while Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei wide receiver Cristian Dixon stayed put at No. 201. Anderson led Cass Tech to a deep run in the Michigan state playoffs and proved to be one of the best interior offensive linemen in the country. Dixon did not have a senior season but did participate in the Pylon 7-on-7 All-American Experience.