Where Michigan Sits In National Recruiting Rankings
It might be early, but Michigan has another Top 15 recruiting class.
The Wolverines jumped up four spots to No. 12 in the 2021 Rivals team recruiting rankings after landing a commitment from Rivals100 tight end Louis Hansen.
The four-star prospect from Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian's picked Michigan over offers from Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin and several other major programs.
Hansen was looking to make official visits in the spring and announce a decision in the summer before the coronavirus pandemic derailed his plans. Still, Hansen found his future home sooner than expected.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh got on the phone with Hansen on Tuesday and was able to secure his verbal pledge soon after.
Michigan now has five commitments in its 2021 recruiting class. Hansen joins Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy, Rivals100 offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi, Rivals250 offensive lineman Greg Crippen and rising defensive lineman Dominick Giudice.
Michigan moved past Georgia, Oregon, Tennessee and USC and now has a total score of 702. Every team ranked ahead of Michigan nationally holds more commits at this time.
Here is a look at The Big Ten rankings:
1. Ohio State
2. Wisconsin
3. Maryland
4. Rutgers
5. Iowa
6. Michigan
7. Nebraska
8. Minnesota
9. Penn State
10. Purdue
11. Northwestern
12. Indiana
13. Illinois
Michigan is within striking distance of Iowa, Rutgers and Maryland. All three are ahead of Michigan by fewer than 40 points.
Hansen's commitment awarded Michigan 159 points based on his 5.9 rating.
Hansen is the only tight end commit in Michigan's class.
