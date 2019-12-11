Where Michigan Targets Rank In 2021 Rivals250
Rivals released its national Top 250 rankings for the 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday afternoon.
The Top 100 was unveiled on Tuesday and featured several Michigan targets. You can read a full breakdown here.
More Michigan recruits filled out the rest of the Top 250, including Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi. The Michigan commit moved up one spot to No. 154 on the list.
El-Hadi is one of two commits in Michigan’s 2021 class with the other being Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy, who is ranked No. 28. El-Hadi sided with the Wolverines in March and is completely solid.
While Michigan has an early commitment from El-Hadi, the Wolverines have made finding offensive line talent a priority for next cycle. The number of targets upfront that made the list seems endless.
The highest rated of the bunch was Notre Dame center commit Greg Crippen (No. 125). Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh stopped by his school on Monday, and Crippen made an unofficial visit this fall.
Other Michigan offensive line targets that made the list that visited campus this fall were Raheem Anderson (No. 131), Eli Sutton (No. 148), JC Latham (No. 149), Tristan Leigh (No. 157), David Davidkov (No. 186) and Garrett Dellinger (No. 248).
On the flip side of the trenches, Michigan is in its with a good amount of highly touted defensive linemen, including Jahvaree Ritzie (No. 119), Naquan Brown (No. 123), Quintin Somerville (No. 123), Travion Ford (No. 214) and Kechaun Bennett (No. 239).
Another position group with a large number of Michigan targets was tight end.
California native Brock Bowers (No. 101) is the highest rated of the bunch. Michigan has also offered Jake Briningstool (No. 144), Thomas Fidone (No. 204), Sam Hart (No. 242) and Dametrious Crownover (No. 247).
Michigan always does a great job of recruiting linebackers and is in the mix with Julien Simon (No. 103), Kendrick Blackshire (No. 136), who recently named UM a top school, Ethan Calvert (No. 169) and Jamari Buddin (No. 211), a prospect Michigan is in a prime position to land.
On the back end, Michigan has offered Andre Turrentine (No. 162), Hunter Wohler (No. 203) and Dontavius Nash (No. 249), a North Carolina commit that just added a scholarship from the Wolverines today.
Of course, Michigan is targeting some skill position players on the list. Ohio running back Corey Kiner landed at No. 114 and visited Michigan for ‘The Game’ a few weeks ago. Two wide receiver prospects made the list in Dekel Crowdus (No. 160) and Latrell Neville (No. 198).
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook