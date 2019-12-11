Rivals released its national Top 250 rankings for the 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday afternoon. The Top 100 was unveiled on Tuesday and featured several Michigan targets. You can read a full breakdown here. More Michigan recruits filled out the rest of the Top 250, including Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi. The Michigan commit moved up one spot to No. 154 on the list.

Michigan commit Giovanni El-Hadi made a move up in the new rankings. (Brandon Brown)