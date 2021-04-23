The Michigan Wolverines’ football program has yet to officially announce Courtney Morgan as former Director of Recruiting Matt Dudek’s replacement, but the cat has been let out of the bag that the former will indeed be spearheading U-M’s recruiting efforts from now on. Morgan played right tackle at Michigan from 1999-03 under former head coach Lloyd Carr (1995-07), winning two Big Ten titles during his time in Ann Arbor in 2000 and 2003. The Los Angeles native has had a variety of roles both in and out of the collegiate football world since leaving U-M following the 2003 campaign.

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh has compiled a 49-22 record during his six years at U-M. (AP Images)

He most notably acted as UCLA's Director of Player Development and High School Relations from 2012-13, San Jose State’s Coordinator of Player Personnel from the summer of 2019 through March of 2020, and finally Fresno State’s Director of Player Personnel over the past year. To get some more information on U-M’s new integral staffer, we spoke exclusively to someone who played alongside him in the winged helmet and knows him better than most — former Michigan running back David Underwood.

