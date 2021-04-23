Why Courtney Morgan Is The Perfect Choice To Lead U-M's Recruiting Efforts
The Michigan Wolverines’ football program has yet to officially announce Courtney Morgan as former Director of Recruiting Matt Dudek’s replacement, but the cat has been let out of the bag that the former will indeed be spearheading U-M’s recruiting efforts from now on.
Morgan played right tackle at Michigan from 1999-03 under former head coach Lloyd Carr (1995-07), winning two Big Ten titles during his time in Ann Arbor in 2000 and 2003. The Los Angeles native has had a variety of roles both in and out of the collegiate football world since leaving U-M following the 2003 campaign.
He most notably acted as UCLA's Director of Player Development and High School Relations from 2012-13, San Jose State’s Coordinator of Player Personnel from the summer of 2019 through March of 2020, and finally Fresno State’s Director of Player Personnel over the past year.
To get some more information on U-M’s new integral staffer, we spoke exclusively to someone who played alongside him in the winged helmet and knows him better than most — former Michigan running back David Underwood.
Morgan and Underwood — who played at Michigan from 2001-04 — were teammates at U-M from 2001-03, and have maintained their friendship over the last 20 years to this day.
“When we were at Michigan, it was Courtney and Chuck [strong safety Charles Drake, who was also from Los Angeles] — may he rest in peace — who took me under their wing. Those Los Angeles guys really liked people from Texas,” Underwood laughed in an exclusive interview with TheWolverine, who is originally from Madisonville, Tex., and resides in the Lone Star State today.
“I think they liked the swagger and the way us Texas guys carried ourselves. Anyway, those two took a liking to me and I was thankful for that. Courtney pushed everyone to be the best they could be when he was at Michigan.
