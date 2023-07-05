Tennessee transfer Olivier Nkamhoua has wasted no time acclimatizing himself with the Michigan program as the program is hard at work with summer practices underway.

On top of learning a new system, Nkamhoua has to learn to mesh with a brand new group of players and personalities but appears to have no issues with fitting in with the current group of players.

In a recent episode of the Defend the Block podcast, Nkamhoua was asked about how he could see his game fit in with the current players and he wasted no time singling out rising sophomore point guard Dug McDaniel.

"Honestly, I'm a very adaptable player and I think that's great," Nkamhoua said. "Watching this team and watching the pieces, I think me and Dug are going to be lethal in the ball screen because we can create in any situation. If he wants to get to the cup, I can stay back. If we're both getting to the cup, we both have the pick-and-roll on live with the low passes. We have that short-roll game, we can even run slips and get him downhill really easy."

On top of McDaniel, Nkamhoua also mentioned his game meshing well with Seton Hall transfer Trey Jackson as well as Tarris Reed, who will have a much larger role for the Wolverines this season.

On Reed: "Playing with a big like T-Reed, I can space the floor and give him room to operate down low but then, at the same time, because of his size, speed and athleticism, if I can catch it on the block and I go to work and his guy comes to help, I can drop it off and I know that's an easy dunk, I know we will be able to play off each other really well, I'll be able to feed him on the block and I think that will turn into a vice-versa where he'll learn how to feed me on the block. He's still young and learning those things, I see it in his game."

On Jackson: "I think Trey coming in as a transfer is going to be able to mesh well with me as well. We're both agile, big wings but I can be a more physical version and he can be the more agile, moving version."

With the summer practice period just beginning for the program, and with more roster moves the Wolverines could potentially make, Nkamhoua came to Ann Arbor with one clear goal in mind.

And that's to win.

"I just feel like everybody on this team right now is fitting well together and as we get to know each other and get to be around each other more, we can help each other grow and get better," Nkamhoua said. "That's what I'm looking forward to. I'm trying to have the best year of my life and I'm trying to see everybody on this team have the same type of year."