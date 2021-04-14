Will Mayfield Be A 1st-Round Pick? It's Trending That Way In Mock Drafts
The Michigan Wolverines' football program has a long and storied history of great offensive line play, thanks in large part to the high number of alums at the position who have played in the NFL.
Having been dubbed as Offensive Line U. by some, Michigan has seen four offensive linemen throughout history come off the board within the first seven picks of the NFL Draft alone.
The rich offensive line tradition was further solidified in 2008 when Jake Long became the No. 1 overall pick of the Miami Dolphins. Long became Michigan's second-ever No. 1 overall selection in the NFL Draft (an event that has existed since 1936), joining Tom Harmon in 1941.
Current offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield will have a chance to further U-M's offensive line pageantry in the draft later this month. He is heavily viewed as Michigan's second-best prospect in this year's draft class (behind defensive end Kwity Paye) and a fringe first-round selection.
