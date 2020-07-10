Tschetter is only a three-star recruit, but is rated as the No. 142 overall player in the entire country and seen as a prospect on the rise.

Residing as a bit of an unknown on the national scene while playing in Southeast Minnesota, Stewartville head coach Adam Girtman was kind enough to swing by TheWolverine this week and provide some background information on the kind of player the Maize and Blue are getting in Tschetter.

“He’s a guy who’s able to score in bunches,” Girtman exclaimed. “Will had a few games last year where he scored 40-plus points, and even had 49 in a game.