 Michigan Wolverines basketball commit Will Tschetter shot 45 percent from three-point range last year, per his coach.
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-10 12:00:00 -0500') }} basketball

Will Tschetter A Stellar Post Player, Deadly Outside Shooter As Well

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard continued his roll on the recruiting trail this past Monday, landing Stewartville (Minn.) High power forward Will Tschetter.

Tschetter is only a three-star recruit, but is rated as the No. 142 overall player in the entire country and seen as a prospect on the rise.

RELATED: Podcast With Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie

RELATED: Tschetter's Rise Surprised Even him

Michigan Wolverines basketball commit Will Tschetter
Michigan Wolverines basketball commit Will Tschetter is rated as the No. 142 overall player in the country. (https://twitter.com)

Residing as a bit of an unknown on the national scene while playing in Southeast Minnesota, Stewartville head coach Adam Girtman was kind enough to swing by TheWolverine this week and provide some background information on the kind of player the Maize and Blue are getting in Tschetter.

“He’s a guy who’s able to score in bunches,” Girtman exclaimed. “Will had a few games last year where he scored 40-plus points, and even had 49 in a game.

“He had 20-plus points in the first five minutes of that game — it was like boom, boom, boom. Will can shoot from the outside and get to the rim, and can dominate inside with post moves.

