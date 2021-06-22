Will 'Unstoppable' Cornelius Johnson Put It All Together In 2021?

Every year, players across the country step into new roles. Some sink and some swim — it's just the nature of college football, a spot in which roster turnover is more prevalent than ever. Top standouts are now in the NFL, others have transferred and new names will come to the forefront. The Michigan Wolverines are replacing all but a few starters on the offensive side of the ball. While it's fair to have some concern, it's also reasonable to be excited about the opportunity several talented, emerging players have in front of them. RELATED: Answering 10 Big Michigan Football Summertime Questions RELATED: Sights And Sounds From Michigan's Loaded 'Victors Weekend'

Michigan Wolverines football sophomore wide receiver Cornelius Johnson scored three touchdowns last season. (Lon Horwedel)

Sophomore wideout Cornelius Johnson is entering his third season at Michigan and will be asked to do more than he's ever done in a winged helmet. The former four-star recruit saw action during garbage time in 2019. In 2020, he was thrust into a major role following the opt out of Nico Collins, and started three of the team's six contests. For the first time in his collegiate career, there are expectations for Johnson heading into the season, with The Athletic's Bruce Feldman placing him at No. 20 on his list of 35 breakout candidates from across the country. Feldman compiled the rankings following "a bunch of calls and texts" with coaches throughout the sport.

Johnson played the ninth-most snaps (194) of any offensive Wolverine last season, and was one of the team's top pass catchers. He ranked second on the squad in receptions (16) and receiving yards (254) — behind only junior wideout Ronnie Bell — while pacing the Maize and Blue in receiving touchdowns with three. Feldman also made mention of freshman running back Blake Corum, who showed flashes last season but was inconsistent at times. The 5-8, 200-pound speedster carried it 26 times for 77 yards and two touchdowns, while also notching five receptions for 73 yards. "The Wolverines have a couple of big-play guys who seemed poised for much bigger impacts this year," Feldman wrote. "Running back Blake Corum, who has learned to add some patience to his game, is one big playmaker to remember, and Johnson, a 6-3, 205-pound receiver who looked unstoppable this season, is the other."