Will 'Unstoppable' Cornelius Johnson Put It All Together In 2021?
Every year, players across the country step into new roles. Some sink and some swim — it's just the nature of college football, a spot in which roster turnover is more prevalent than ever. Top standouts are now in the NFL, others have transferred and new names will come to the forefront.
The Michigan Wolverines are replacing all but a few starters on the offensive side of the ball. While it's fair to have some concern, it's also reasonable to be excited about the opportunity several talented, emerging players have in front of them.
Sophomore wideout Cornelius Johnson is entering his third season at Michigan and will be asked to do more than he's ever done in a winged helmet. The former four-star recruit saw action during garbage time in 2019. In 2020, he was thrust into a major role following the opt out of Nico Collins, and started three of the team's six contests.
For the first time in his collegiate career, there are expectations for Johnson heading into the season, with The Athletic's Bruce Feldman placing him at No. 20 on his list of 35 breakout candidates from across the country. Feldman compiled the rankings following "a bunch of calls and texts" with coaches throughout the sport.
Johnson played the ninth-most snaps (194) of any offensive Wolverine last season, and was one of the team's top pass catchers. He ranked second on the squad in receptions (16) and receiving yards (254) — behind only junior wideout Ronnie Bell — while pacing the Maize and Blue in receiving touchdowns with three.
Feldman also made mention of freshman running back Blake Corum, who showed flashes last season but was inconsistent at times. The 5-8, 200-pound speedster carried it 26 times for 77 yards and two touchdowns, while also notching five receptions for 73 yards.
"The Wolverines have a couple of big-play guys who seemed poised for much bigger impacts this year," Feldman wrote. "Running back Blake Corum, who has learned to add some patience to his game, is one big playmaker to remember, and Johnson, a 6-3, 205-pound receiver who looked unstoppable this season, is the other."
There are plenty of question marks surrounding Michigan heading into a pivotal 2021 campaign, but wide receiver, with Bell and Johnson leading the way, isn't at the top of the list, despite some of the struggles last season.
Even after adding another 6-foot-3 receiver in Jackson State transfer Daylen Baldwin, the Wolverines don't have much size on the outside other than Johnson, who also stands 6-3. Perhaps he wasn't ready to run with the role of playmaker last season — though he did make several big plays — but a full spring ball and offseason will serve him well.
"Johnson has a similar range and athleticism to Nico Collins but is seen as a more complete receiver," Feldman raved.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has similar feelings about what Johnson can bring. It's no secret that Bell is the most reliable target on the team, but Johnson is right behind him and has even more big-play ability. He topped the Maize and Blue in yards per reception last season with 15.9 and impressed during spring practices.
"Cornelius Johnson — big plays, a lot of them every practice," Harbaugh said on the In The Trenches podcast after the team's 15 spring practices concluded. "He is really honing into his game, and it’s fun to watch. I think he’s going to have a big year."
Offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Josh Gattis has seen Johnson and other wideouts take the next step, becoming more detail-oriented, he said during his spring In The Trenches appearance.
"Cornelius Johnson and [sophomore] Mikey Sainristil, right now, those two guys stand out when you walk out to our field. Seeing the level of consistency that they’re playing with, the plays that they’re making are plays that they’re making because of the details — not because of how athletic or how fast that they are. They’re applying the whole toolbox."
Solid to great quarterback play will help, but Johnson has the chance to shine regardless.
