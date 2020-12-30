Williams Has Epitomized What It Means To Be The Ultimate 'Team Player'
Tomorrow’s game at Maryland will serve as a homecoming of sorts for a pair of the Michigan Wolverines’ basketball freshman players, in center Hunter Dickinson and forward Terrance Williams.
The two played AAU ball together in the DMV area in high school before signing with the Maize and Blue as four-star prospects. Despite the close proximity to College Park and the University of Maryland, Terrapin head coach Mark Turgeon never pursued either player heavily.
“Maryland had eyes on me since I was freshman, but didn’t take me seriously enough throughout my high school career,” Williams revealed to the media during a recent Zoom call. “I had an offer but after I received it, there was no contact.
“I would’ve considered it, but it didn’t go well like that. [Michigan head coach] Juwan [Howard] showed love as soon as I decommitted — he was the first to call me. Hunter committed and I knew then I had to go with my big fella, especially since Juwan and the staff showed serious interest in me.
“I’ll continue to play my role [Thursday night] and I’ll make the most of however many minutes I get.”
Despite only averaging 9.4 minutes per game, Williams has executed his role beautifully so far this season. He has consistently provided a spark off the bench for the Maize and Blue, and is averaging an impressive 2.9 boards per game (when considering how few minutes he’s receiving), thanks in large part to his 6-7 height and endless motor.
Some players sulk and pout when they don’t start or aren’t receiving a significant amount of minutes, but that hasn’t been the case with Williams. The Clinton, Md., native has fit into the Michigan culture beautifully, and understands U-M athletes are expected to play for the name on the front of their jerseys and not the back.
“You can’t get into yourself, and you have to be team-oriented,” Williams stressed, when asked about coming off the bench. “[Senior guard] Chaundee [Brown] and I know our roles; we can’t go in and not do something that’s not a part of our roles.
“I’ll keep doing what I’m doing because it’s working and we’re 7-0. If you pout and cry about not getting playing time, you may not be ready when your opportunity comes. You have to be a team player.
“I just want to provide minutes when [senior forward] Isaiah [Livers] or whoever subs out. I want to provide spark minutes with rebounds; I’m not even worried about the offensive end — that’ll come with time.
“I want to make the hustle plays and not have any mistakes on the defensive end.”
The Michigan freshmen as a whole have fit into their roles nicely, with Dickinson being the prime example. His 8.4 rebounds per game lead the squad, while his 15.3 points per outing check in second.
The 7-1 freshman has played like a grizzled veteran so far, and not like a youngster who only has seven career games under his belt.
“He can bump with other bigs and is skilled on the low block and on the perimeter,” Williams exclaimed, discussing his longtime teammate. “I’m not surprised by the accolades he’s getting so far, and I hope he gets more.”
Notes
• The Big Ten has clearly become the strongest conference in college basketball this season, with the league as a whole appearing to be as tough as it’s been in recent memory.
“It’s the best conference in the country at the college level, in my opinion,” Williams said. “Playing in the WCC [Washington Catholic Athletic Conference in the DMV area] prepared us day in and day out, because it’s the best high school conference around.
“You couldn’t take a night off, just like you can’t take a night off in the Big Ten.”
