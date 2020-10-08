Former Michigan Wolverines football and current New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich is enjoying a breakout campaign in 2020, having started all four games and racked up 14 tackles, 2.5 sacks and three tackles for loss, the latter two of which lead the team. ESPN writer Bill Barnwell tabbed Winovich as his "Under the Radar Breakout of the Year" in an article he wrote today, in which he handed out several awards pertaining to the NFL season so far.

Former Michigan Wolverines football player Chase Winovich played at U-M from 2014-18. (USA Today Sports Images)

"A more traditional breakout belongs to Winovich, who was considered a steal from the moment the Michigan product fell to the Patriots in the third round of the 2019 draft," the analyst wrote. "Moved into a starting role after the Patriots were ripped apart by free-agent losses and opt-outs in their front seven, Winovich has 2.5 sacks and six knockdowns in the first four games of the season. "Winovich is winning on 29.5% of his pass-rush attempts this season, the fifth-best rate in in the league."

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Winovich's teammate (both at Michigan and with the Patriots), offensive lineman Michael Onwenu, meanwhile, is quickly gaining a reputation as one of the top rookies in the entire NFL this season. He has started all four games for New England (two as an extra tackle on the right side, one at left guard and one at right guard), and has seen his workload increase each week. He played just 22 snaps in the season-opener before seeing 29 snaps in week two, and saw that number skyrocket to 69 plays in week three and finally 76 snaps on Monday night.