TheWolverine

Wisconsin At Michigan: Pregame Observations From The Press Box
Here's what we're seeing on the field in Ann Arbor prior to kickoff of the Michigan Wolverines' football game with Wisconsin.
7:15 PM ET
Redshirt sophomore cornerback Sammy Faustin is nowhere to be found for a second week in a row.
7:02 PM ET
Wisconsin announces the following players will not be available vs. Michigan: Chase Wolf, Garret Groshek, Isaac Guerendo, Jack Dunn, Josh Seltzner, Izayahh Green-May, Garrett Rand, Rachad Wildgoose, John Torchio— Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) November 15, 2020
6:58 PM ET
It appears Michigan will be employing the same offensive line as last week — redshirt freshman left tackle Karsen Barnhart, redshirt junior left guard Chuck Filiaga, fifth-year senior center Andrew Vastardis, freshman right guard Zak Zinter and redshirt junior right tackle Andrew Stueber.
6:33 PM ET
No DE Garrett Rand, OL Josh Seltzner or RB Garret Groshek in the starting lineup. We will get the availability report closer to kickoff. https://t.co/FZhTrU6D66— Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) November 14, 2020
6:00 PM ET
Wisconsin redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz is warming up on the field and will play tonight.
