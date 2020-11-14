 Here's what we're seeing from the press box at the Michigan Wolverines' football stadium.
Wisconsin At Michigan: Pregame Observations From The Press Box

Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine
Here's what we're seeing on the field in Ann Arbor prior to kickoff of the Michigan Wolverines' football game with Wisconsin.

Michigan Wolverines football stadium
The Michigan Wolverines' football stadium was built in 1927. (Austin Fox)

7:15 PM ET

Redshirt sophomore cornerback Sammy Faustin is nowhere to be found for a second week in a row.

7:02 PM ET

6:58 PM ET

It appears Michigan will be employing the same offensive line as last week — redshirt freshman left tackle Karsen Barnhart, redshirt junior left guard Chuck Filiaga, fifth-year senior center Andrew Vastardis, freshman right guard Zak Zinter and redshirt junior right tackle Andrew Stueber.

6:33 PM ET

6:00 PM ET

Wisconsin redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz is warming up on the field and will play tonight.

