Wisconsin Badgers redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz is cleared to play Saturday night at Michigan (7:30, ABC), as he's warming up on the field and appears to be poised to make his second career start. Mertz was confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19 weeks ago and, due to the Big Ten's stringent protocols, wasn't able to return to team activities until late this week. In the Badgers' lone game this season at Illinois, Mertz completed 20-of-21 passes for 248 yards and five touchdowns in his first career start. Even up until Thursday morning, the status of Mertz was unknown, and Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst wasn't giving up any trade secrets. "Each day you feel a little better when they [the quarterbacks] are able to do something," Chryst told reporters Thursday. "You go back through the check list and the protocols and they are in line with that. We continue to be hopeful of it. Whoever is going to play, I feel good with it. I feel confident. Their experience level might be different, but I think that's part of us to give them a plan where they can be successful with it."

