WMU On High Alert For Where Hutchinson, Hill Line Up On Michigan's Defense

Western Michigan is hoping to beat Michigan Saturday (Sept. 4) for the first time ever in the eighth meeting between the two programs. Broncos head coach Tim Lester was manning the sidelines when his squad lost, 49-3, to the Wolverines at The Big House Sept. 8, 2018, and he's ready to get back to The Big House in front of fans after limited attendance was allowed last season. "It's been a long time coming, I know everybody on every team is excited to see some fans in the stands instead of created sound noise like we had last year," Lester said this week. "It's been a great camp, and everyone knows and kind of gets the feeling that it's going to be more normal, and our guys are obviously excited for the challenge this weekend."

Western Michigan Broncos quarterback Kaleb Eleby trailed only Alabama's Mac Jones and BYU's Zach Wilson in passing efficiency last season. (AP Images)

WMU was one win away from advancing to the MAC championship game in 2020, finishing with a 4-2 record during the conference-only campaign. Headlining this year's crew is redshirt sophomore signal-caller Kaleb Eleby, who was a third-team All-MAC selection last season after ranking third in the FBS in passer rating (195.08), tied for the most yards per attempts (11.2) in the nation and led an offense that ranked ninth in points per game (41.7). He completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 1,715 yards and 18 touchdowns to just two interceptions. There has been some talk about the Broncos, who are 17.5-point underdogs and were picked to finish fourth in the MAC West, potentially posing some problems to a Michigan defense that struggled mightily last season. On the flip side of the coin, however, WMU must expect the unexpected against the Wolverines, who didn't televise their spring game and have been tight-lipped about what exactly the new system under first-year coordinator Mike Macdonald will look like.

