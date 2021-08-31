WMU On High Alert For Where Hutchinson, Hill Line Up On Michigan's Defense
Western Michigan is hoping to beat Michigan Saturday (Sept. 4) for the first time ever in the eighth meeting between the two programs. Broncos head coach Tim Lester was manning the sidelines when his squad lost, 49-3, to the Wolverines at The Big House Sept. 8, 2018, and he's ready to get back to The Big House in front of fans after limited attendance was allowed last season.
“It’s been a long time coming, I know everybody on every team is excited to see some fans in the stands instead of created sound noise like we had last year,” Lester said this week. “It’s been a great camp, and everyone knows and kind of gets the feeling that it’s going to be more normal, and our guys are obviously excited for the challenge this weekend."
RELATED: INSIDE THE FORT: Grading Michigan's Position Groups In Fall Camp
RELATED: 'Really Hungry' Wolverines Hope To Surprise College Football World
WMU was one win away from advancing to the MAC championship game in 2020, finishing with a 4-2 record during the conference-only campaign.
Headlining this year's crew is redshirt sophomore signal-caller Kaleb Eleby, who was a third-team All-MAC selection last season after ranking third in the FBS in passer rating (195.08), tied for the most yards per attempts (11.2) in the nation and led an offense that ranked ninth in points per game (41.7). He completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 1,715 yards and 18 touchdowns to just two interceptions.
There has been some talk about the Broncos, who are 17.5-point underdogs and were picked to finish fourth in the MAC West, potentially posing some problems to a Michigan defense that struggled mightily last season. On the flip side of the coin, however, WMU must expect the unexpected against the Wolverines, who didn't televise their spring game and have been tight-lipped about what exactly the new system under first-year coordinator Mike Macdonald will look like.
"Defensively, they have a new coordinator and a whole new defensive staff, so there’s a lot of question marks on how they are going to line up and what they’re going to do," Lester said. "Offensively, we’re going to have to keep our knees bent, be light on our toes and kind of roll out there and see what they do and make adjustments.”
Two players on the Maize and Blue defense stand out to Lester on film. His players will be on high alert as it pertains to where they line up, with both of them possessing versatility.
“They are an extremely talented team, big, fast and they have one of the best pass rushers in the country, projected to be a top-five pick so you have to know where he’s at at all times,” Lester said, referring to Michigan junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. “They have a safety [sophomore Daxton Hill] who, in my opinion, is one of the best I’ve seen.
"Obviously they’re surrounded by a bunch of really good players, but those two I think are special, and you have to keep an eye on those two and where they are on the field."
The Wolverines' offense is in its third year under coordinator Josh Gattis, so Lester and Co. have more film to work with. Head coach Jim Harbaugh named redshirt freshman Cade McNamara, who has just one career start under his belt, his starting quarterback this week, and he'll lead a unit that is looking to bounce back from a dismal 2020 season in which it averaged just 5.8 yards per play.
“Offensively, their quarterback has experience," Lester said.
"We have some film on what they do, and we’re prepared to get out there and challenge them."
Kickoff is set for noon ET at Michigan Stadium, with the game televised live on ESPN.
