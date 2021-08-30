Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh Names Cade McNamara Starting QB, Previews Season
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh met with the media Monday afternoon for his weekly game week press conference. The head man discussed his starting quarterback, redshirt freshman Cade McNamara, how the team has practiced, what he expects out of first-year defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as a play caller and much more.
