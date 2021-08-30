Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh Names Cade McNamara Starting QB, Previews Season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh met with the media Monday afternoon for his weekly game week press conference. The head man discussed his starting quarterback, redshirt freshman Cade McNamara, how the team has practiced, what he expects out of first-year defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as a play caller and much more.

Watch below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos!

RELATED: Michigan Football's Defense ‘Hitting Its Stride’ Heading Into Game Week

RELATED: INSIDE THE FORT: Grading Michigan's Position Groups, More