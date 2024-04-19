Wolverine Boots & Valiant Brand launch apparel line, revenue to NIL
Valiant Brand and Wolverines Boots are partnering again to launch a new boots and clothing line. A portion of revenue from each item sold will benefit the University of Michigan’s Preeminent NIL Collective, Champions Circle®, which supports student-athletes.
The new line is the Maize and Blue Collar footwear and apparel collection.
The line will be available in an online marketplace launched at wolverine.com/bluecollar
“Offering Michigan fans a special shopping experience on Wolverine.com is an exciting next step in Wolverine’s growing partnership with Valiant and University of Michigan student-athletes,” said Wolverine’s Marketing Officer, Scott Schoessel. “We’re proud to continue our support of the hardest workingteam in the country.”
The collection includes three new apparel styles, all featuring Wolverine’s bestselling Sun-Stop UPF 50fabric and the Wolverine x Valiant University of Michigan Maize and Blue Collar Boots. The previously sold-out boots are built on the base of Wolverine’s popular Floorhand Moc Toe silhouette. Both colorways in Navy and Tan feature a waterproof full-grain leather upper, a Wolverine x University of Michigan woven tongue label, and embossed University of Michigan Block M on the heel. Both colorways are priced at $169.95.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram