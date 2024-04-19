Valiant Brand and Wolverines Boots are partnering again to launch a new boots and clothing line. A portion of revenue from each item sold will benefit the University of Michigan’s Preeminent NIL Collective, Champions Circle®, which supports student-athletes. The new line is the Maize and Blue Collar footwear and apparel collection.

The line will be available in an online marketplace launched at wolverine.com/bluecollar